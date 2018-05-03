Trump’s Former Doctor Claims His Office Was ‘Raided’ — Is That Even Legal?

The Associated Press takes a look at the laws surrounding medical records and patients' rights to obtain them.

The Associated Press: Trump Medical Record ‘Raid’ Raises Patient Privacy Questions

A doctor’s claim that three men took President Donald Trump’s medical records without a form authorizing their release in what he said felt like a “raid” has raised questions about whether this kind of action is legal. Here are some questions and answers about what happened and the laws surrounding medical records and patients’ rights to obtain them. (Johnson, 5/2)

Meanwhile —

The Hill: Longtime Obama Doctor Says Trump's Ex-Doctor Should Be Investigated

A former physician to President Obama said President Trump’s ex-doctor, Harold Bornstein, “disgraced himself” by signing a “fraudulent” medical letter reportedly dictated to him by Trump. Dr. David Scheiner, who treated Obama for more than two decades, called Bornstein's conduct “extraordinarily unethical" and floated the idea of an investigation in an interview with MSNBC News. (Folley, 5/2)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription