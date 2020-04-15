Trump’s Health Strategy For Paying Hospital Costs Mirrors A Single-Payer System. Could That Shift Debate In Years To Come?
During President Donald Trump's tenure, his administration has chipped away at the health law and attempted to make moves on transparency and drug costs. But his legacy might be expanded federal health spending that looks a lot like his political foes' dreams. Meanwhile, Politico looks at what the president said he'd do and what he's actually done during the pandemic.
Politico:
Trump’s New Health Care Legacy: Big Expansion Of Federal Role
President Donald Trump’s coronavirus fight has turned an administration that spent years trying to shrink the nation’s safety net into the driving force behind a sudden expansion of government involvement in American health care. The Trump administration is already pumping hundreds of billions of dollars into a key health sector that it previously vowed to rein in, expanding Medicare benefits and boosting payments to state Medicaid programs by an estimated $50 billion, while promising to directly pay for coronavirus treatment for thousands of uninsured in what some experts say mirrors a single-payer system. (Cancryn, 4/15)
Politico:
What The President Said He Did On The Virus — And What He Actually Did
President Donald Trump, stung by accusations that he was slow to act on the coronavirus pandemic, has released a long list of key actions the administration took to save lives. But the list, released by his campaign, overstates some of his actions – and leaves out the inactions. (Doherty, 4/14)
Meanwhile, after California created a special session for its health law exchange--something Trump has been resistant to do--the state saw a huge boost in sign-ups—
Modern Healthcare:
Covered California Signs Up Nearly 60,000 Amid COVID-19 Special Enrollment
California's public insurance exchange said Tuesday that 58,400 people have so far signed up for coverage during a special enrollment period created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting March 20, Covered California opened up the exchange to any eligible uninsured individuals who want health coverage amid the public health emergency. The enrollment period ends June 30. (Livingston, 4/14)