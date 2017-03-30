Trump’s Opioid Efforts At Best Duplicate Obama’s, At Worst Roll Back Progress, Advocates Say

President Donald Trump is creating a panel led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to seek answers on the crisis and has hinted at bringing back policies like criminalization of drug misuse.

The Associated Press: Trump, Christie Pledge To Combat Nation's Opioid Addiction

President Donald Trump is vowing to step up efforts to combat the nation's opioid addiction crisis, and he's tapped New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to lead the fight. Trump convened an emotional roundtable Wednesday with Christie, members of his Cabinet, law enforcement chiefs, recovering addicts and advocates. It was the first public event tied to the launch of a new addiction commission that Christie, a longtime Trump friend and formal rival, will chair. (3/29)

Politico: After Pledging To Solve Opioid Crisis, Trump’s Strategy Underwhelms

As a candidate, Donald Trump promised rural towns and states hit hard by opioid addiction that he'd solve the epidemic ravaging their communities. "We will give people struggling with addiction access to the help they need," Trump vowed in October. Trump won many of those communities — often overwhelmingly. But as president, he's proposing deep cuts to research and treatment in favor of funding a border wall to stop drug traffic, while hinting at bringing back policies like criminalization of drug misuse — and announcing Wednesday yet another big presidential commission to study the problem. (Diamond and Karlin-Smith, 3/29)

Boston Globe: Trump To Name Baker To Opioid Panel

Governor Charlie Baker, increasingly defined by his uncomfortable political relationship with President Trump, was in line Wednesday for a presidential appointment to a panel aimed at fighting opioid addiction, individuals in Boston and Washington familiar with the matter said. The appointment would put Baker at the center of national efforts to combat the opioid crisis, which has killed thousands of people in Massachusetts — and thousands more across the country. (O'Sullivan, 3/29)

In other news on the opioid crisis —

The New York Times: 34 Charged In Ring That Sold Potent New Drug, Prosecutors Say

Calling the recent surge in opioid-related overdoses one of “the biggest public health and law-enforcement crises of our time,” prosecutors in Brooklyn announced the indictment on Wednesday of 34 people charged with running a sprawling drug ring that sold a potent new designer narcotic never before seen in New York City — furanyl fentanyl. (Feuer, 3/29)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Big Pharma Played Outsize Role In Woman's Fentanyl-Related Death, Lawsuit Argues

Sarah [Fuller] was given Subsys, a fast-acting opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Fifteen months later, Sarah's fiance found her dead in their home. Now a lawsuit places ultimate responsibility for her death on Insys Therapeutics Inc., which makes Subsys, a brand-name version of fentanyl...Deaths from fentanyl have been surging, but nearly all of them are tied to illicit versions of the drug, which is cooked up by cartels overseas and mixed with heroin sold on the street. (Sapatkin, 3/30)

