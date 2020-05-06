Trump’s Pick To Oversee Stimulus Vows To Be Impartial: ‘If The President Removes Me, He Removes Me’
Brian Miller, who currently serves as a White House lawyer, was picked by President Donald Trump to oversee the distribution of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress last month. During his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, Miller said he can remain independent from political pressures, while Democrats voiced skepticism that Miller can serve as an impartial watchdog.
The New York Times:
Trump’s Inspector General Pick Vows Independence From The White House
President Trump’s nominee to serve as the special inspector general for the Treasury Department’s $500 billion pandemic recovery fund vowed on Tuesday to be fair and impartial in his efforts to combat misuse of the bailout money, telling a Senate committee that he would resign if the White House pressured him to overlook wrongdoing. During two hours of intense questioning at his confirmation hearing, Brian D. Miller, who currently serves as a White House lawyer, tried to defuse fears that he would not be independent enough for the prominent oversight role and to alleviate concerns among senators and watchdog groups that he put Mr. Trump’s interests ahead of those of American taxpayers. (Rappeport, 5/5)
The Associated Press:
Trump Pick To Oversee Virus Spending Pledges Impartiality
Brian Miller, a lawyer in the White House counsel’s office, told the Senate Banking Committee during his confirmation hearing that “independence is vital” for the special inspector general for pandemic recovery. The post would place him in charge of overseeing a roughly $500 billion Treasury fund for industry created as part of the economic rescue law approved in late March. In written testimony, Miller pledged to be vigilant in protecting the integrity and independence of his office and vowed “to seek the truth in all matters that come before me and to use my authority and resources to uncover fraud, waste and abuse.″ (Daly and Jalonick, 5/6)
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Nominee Tells Senate Panel He Will Act Independently In Auditing Coronavirus Stimulus
“Do you plan to gain presidential approval before investigating contracts, issuing reports or communicating with Congress?” Sen. Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto asked Mr. Miller in the hearing. “No, senator,” Mr. Miller replied. Asked if he would immediately notify Congress if the White House or any agency asked him to withhold information, Mr. Miller responded, “Yes, senator.” (Kiernan, 5/5)
The Hill:
Trump Pick For Pandemic Response Watchdog Pledges Independence Amid Democratic Skepticism
Democrats have expressed deep skepticism that Miller, a White House lawyer since 2018, could be trusted to hold Trump accountable after the president purged several inspectors general (IGs) and dismissed two whistleblowers from their positions in his administration. (Lane, 5/5)