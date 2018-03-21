Trump’s Plan To Use Death Penalty To Curb Opioid Epidemic Is Already Legal

But federal prosecutors have never used that power to execute drug dealers in the 24 years since the law was signed.

Politico: Trump Can Execute Drug Dealers Already

The state execution of drug smugglers that President Donald Trump has pushed for as part of his plan to combat the opioid crisis is already legal under a 1994 law passed at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic. But in 24 years, federal prosecutors have never once used it. They hardly need to, considering the draconian penalties already available for punishing convicted drug smugglers. (Allen, 3/20)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Death Penalty For Drug Dealers? 'Certainly Up For Debate,' Louisiana AG Says

President Donald Trump's proposal to use the death penalty on some convicted drug dealers as part of his plan to combat opioid addiction and overdose deaths is worth considering, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said. Speaking a press conference Tuesday (March 20) at the New Orleans Police Department's Gentilly station, Landry said the idea "is certainly up for debate." The attorney general joined leaders from the NOPD, St. Bernard Sheriff's Office, New Orleans Health Department and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana at NOPD's 3rd District station to speak to reporters about the placement of new drug drop-off boxes throughout the New Orleans metro area that allow residents to dispose of unused prescription medication. (Lane, 3/20)

In other news on the crisis —

Stat: NIH: Dozens Of Drug Makers Interested In Effort To Address Opioid Epidemic

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said Tuesday that the agency is nearing a formal announcement of a public-private partnership aimed at funding research to help address the opioid crisis. Despite a preliminary announcement in September, the partnership has not yet been rolled out formally. Its professed aims include developing non-addictive painkiller alternatives to opioids, new forms of medication-assisted therapy for addiction treatment, and in the long term even vaccines that would insulate individuals from the effects of heroin and fentanyl use. (Facher, 3/20)

The Associated Press: DOJ Shares Painkiller Sales Data Amid Opioid Lawsuit Talks

The U.S. Department of Justice has shared some federal data about prescription painkiller sales to help with settlement talks between local governments and drug companies targeted in hundreds of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic. The department previously agreed to release certain data on the grounds it not be circulated publicly and be returned or destroyed when the litigation is finished. (3/20)

McClatchy: Cities Seek Supervise Intravenous Drug Use Despite DEA

A handful of cities could soon face a legal showdown with the Trump administration over their efforts to open "supervised injection facilities" where drug addicts can shoot up with powerful illegal drugs while trained personnel stand by to prevent fatal overdoses. (Pugh, 3/20)

