Trump’s ‘Public Charge’ Rule Blocked By 3 Federal Judges; Deemed By One As ‘Repugnant To The American Dream’

The rule that has sparked fierce pushback would allow immigration officials to consider whether a person is using federal aid programs, such as Medicaid, when deciding on their green card eligibility. While three separate judges ruled against the policy, many expect it to eventually land in front of the Supreme Court.

The New York Times: Judges Strike Several Blows To Trump Immigration Policies

President Trump’s immigration agenda ran into legal blockades in courts around the country on Friday as judges in four states barred his administration from trying to withhold green cards from people who use public benefits and rejected his plan to divert funds to erect a border wall. In three rulings, federal judges in New York, California and Washington State issued injunctions temporarily blocking the “public charge” rule, which would impose serious impediments to legal residency for those who use benefits such as Medicaid or those deemed likely to use them in the future. (Jordan, 10/11)

The Associated Press: Judges Block Green Card Denials For Immigrants On Public Aid

The rulings in California, New York and Washington came in quick succession four days before the new rules were set to take effect. The judges ruled in favor of 21 states and the District of Columbia, which challenged the policy almost immediately after it was announced in August. U.S. District Judge George Daniels in New York said the policy redefined longstanding immigration laws with a new framework that had "no logic." Allowing the policy to go into effect now, he said, would have a significant impact on "law-abiding residents who have come to this country to seek a better life." (10/11)

Reuters: Judge Blocks Trump Immigration Rule, Calls It 'Repugnant To American Dream'

In California, U.S. Judge Phyllis Hamilton found "the plaintiffs are likely to prevail on the merits, for numerous reasons." In New York, Judge Daniels called the rule a "policy of exclusion in search of a justification." "It is repugnant to the American Dream of the opportunity for prosperity and success through hard work and upward mobility," Daniels wrote. (10/13)

NBC News: Federal Judges Block Trump Public Charge Rule For Immigrants Receiving Public Assistance

Daniels wrote in the decision explaining the order in a case announced by the New York attorney general's office in August that he found good cause to grant the motion because the plaintiffs in the case had sufficiently demonstrated their legal claims and that plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm if the rule went into effect. "Overnight, the Rule will expose individuals to economic insecurity, health instability, denial of their path to citizenship, and potential deportation," he wrote. "It is a rule that will punish individuals for their receipt of benefits provided by our government, and discourages them from lawfully receiving available assistance intended to aid them in becoming contributing members of our society," he wrote. (Silva, 10/11)

The Washington Post: Lower Federal Courts Side Against Trump On Border Fence Funding, ‘Public Charge’ Rule

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which was preparing to implement the public charge rule this month, suggested the government would appeal. “An objective judiciary will see that this rule lies squarely within long-held existing law,” he said in a statement. “Long-standing federal law requires aliens to rely on their own capabilities and the resources of their families, sponsors, and private organizations in their communities to succeed. The public charge regulation defines this long-standing law to ensure those seeking to come or stay in the United States can support themselves financially and will not rely on public benefits.” (Miroff, 10/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Federal Judges Block Rule To Disqualify Legal Immigrants Over Public Assistance

Backers of the rule said they want to ensure that immigrants are self-sufficient and prevent them from becoming a drain on U.S. taxpayers. The rule has been a particular priority for top White House aide Stephen Miller. The rule’s critics argue it has already had a chilling effect on immigrants’ use of a range of social benefits, with some opting out of benefits that aren’t covered by the rule because they don’t fully understand it. (Hackman and Kendall, 10/11)

The CT Mirror: Court Gives CT A Win In Immigrant 'Public Charge' Lawsuit

The Lamont administration estimates that if the new public charge rule takes effect, nearly 200,000 Connecticut residents could lose access to basic services including food stamps, Medicaid – or HUSKY as the program is known in the state — and Section 8 housing vouchers that help low-income people pay their rent. Connecticut argued in its lawsuit that the cost of assisting these legal immigrants and their families with food and housing would fall back on the state, resulting in serious economic and public health costs. (Radelat, 10/11)

NPR: Federal Judges In 3 States Block Trump's 'Public Charge' Rule For Green Cards

The rule, which the administration announced this summer, is being challenged in several federal courts by immigrant rights groups and more than a dozen state attorneys general. Opponents argue that it discriminates against low-income immigrants and immigrants of color by imposing tough new standards on those seeking legal permanent residency in the United States. They note that the public charge policy has been in place for over a century but the new requirements would favor wealthier immigrants. (Wamsley, Fessler and Gonzales, 10/11)

Modern Healthcare: Judges Block Trump Rule Denying Green Cards To Medicaid Recipients

In a news release, New York Attorney General Letitia James said the rule would have had devastating impacts on New York and states across the country. "Once again, the courts have thwarted the Trump administration's attempts to enact rules that violate both our laws and our values, sending a loud and clear message that they cannot rewrite our story to meet their agenda," she said. "This rule would have had devastating impacts on all New Yorkers—citizens and non-citizens alike—and today's decision is a critical step in our efforts to uphold the rule of law. As long as our communities are under attack from this federal government, we will never stop fighting back." (Bannow, 10/11)

CQ: Federal Judges Block Trump's 'Public Charge' Rule

The public charge rule is one of many efforts by the Trump administration to exclude or make it difficult for low-income people from certain countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa to immigrate to the United States. The administration also has created roadblocks for eligible immigrants within the United States to obtain certain types of government aid, such as housing assistance. (Misra, 10/11)

CNN: Read: 3 Orders Against Trump Public Charge Rule

Three federal judges blocked a Trump administration rule that makes it more difficult for immigrants who rely on public assistance to obtain legal status. Read the rulings here. (10/11)

