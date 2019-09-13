Trump’s Recent Vaping Ban Is Just Latest In Shift Toward Public Health Issues Ahead Of 2020 Election

Polls consistently show that health care is a top issue for voters, but Democrats have the edge when it comes to insurance and costs. President Donald Trump is hoping to build his own agenda on more public-health oriented topics like the opioid epidemic and the HIV crisis.

Politico: From Vaping To Opioids: Trump Redefines Health Care For 2020 Run

The Trump administration’s assault on e-cigarettes is the latest move by the White House to salvage Donald Trump’s health care agenda ahead of the 2020 elections. Turning away from the bitter Obamacare debates that have been a disaster for Republicans, Trump’s been building his disease-by-disease agenda all year, aimed at suburban voters who may be put off by the Democrats’ left turn on health care. (Kenen and Diamond, 9/12)

In other election news —

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Health Care — Still Potent, But More Complicated In 2020 Election

With the 2018 elections in the rear-view mirror, Democrats like McBath who leaned on protecting the ACA, also known as Obamacare, now know they found a winning pitch. Republicans know it too. The issue helped Democrats win a majority in the U.S. House and come closer than ever to winning back the governor’s office. And recent polls show health care remains a top issue for voters in general. (Hallerman and Hart, 9/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription