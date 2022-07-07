Truth Prevails: Study Links Lying Less To Better Health
Notre Dame researchers found that lying less leads to better mental and physical health. Separately, a shocking story reported in the New York Times details children dying by choking and a lawsuit against TikTok that claims those choking deaths came after viewing a challenge on the social media platform.
Axios:
Truth Is Good For Health
The average American tells 11 lies a week. Lying less actually improves our mental and physical health. That's according to a recent study by researchers at Notre Dame. (Pandey, 7/7)
In other health and wellness news —
The New York Times:
Parents Sue TikTok, Saying Children Died After Viewing ‘Blackout Challenge’
The parents of two girls who said their children died as a result of a “blackout challenge” on TikTok are suing the company, claiming its algorithm intentionally served the children dangerous content that led to their deaths. The girls were 8 and 9 when they died last year after viewing the challenge, which encouraged users to choke themselves until they passed out, according to the lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday in Superior Court in Los Angeles County. (Levenson and Rubin, 7/6)
Boise State Public Radio News:
Shortages, Price Hikes For Period Products Could Create More Challenges For Vulnerable Populations
For those with menstrual periods, they’ve likely noticed empty shelves where tampons are usually sold. According to market research firm NielsenIQ, that was especially true for Mountain West states like Montana and Utah this spring. Utah had the lowest access nationwide at the time. (Beck, 7/6)
Stat:
Hyaluronic Acid Injections Don’t Help Knee Osteoarthritis, Study Finds
A commonly used treatment for people with knee osteoarthritis is barely more effective than the placebo effect in reducing pain and improving function, a new review of 50 years of data found. Yet despite decades of mounting evidence showing hyaluronic acid injections don’t help most osteoarthritis patients, the shots have become more widely used. (Cueto, 7/6)
Stat:
From Social Media To Billboards, It’s Suddenly ‘Hot’ To Discuss Gut Diseases
Near the corner of busy Santa Monica Boulevard and Corinth Avenue, underneath lines of skinny palm trees and against an almost perpetually bright-blue sky, a hot pink billboard declared: Hot girls have IBS. (Cueto, 7/7)