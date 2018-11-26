Turning Campaign Rhetoric Into Reality: Dems Ran On Health Care, But Do They Really Have Power To Protect ACA?

Republicans still maintain control of the Senate and the White House, so Democrats' election-season promises to shore up the health law may not be quite as easy to fulfill as promised. Meanwhile, sign-ups on the exchanges continues to drag from last year's numbers, but the CMS numbers don't include enrollment in states that operate their own exchanges, nor do they include those who will be automatically enrolled in plans during the last week of open enrollment.

Politico: Can House Democrats Really Protect Obamacare?

House Democrats who swept back into power on the promise to protect people with pre-existing conditions face tough legal and political choices as they try to make good on that vow. Those promises galvanized millions of voters. But now, like the Republicans previously elected on promises to repeal and replace Obamacare, they face the formidable challenge of turning campaign rhetoric into reality. (Ollstein and Cancryn, 11/24)

Modern Healthcare: HealthCare.Gov ACA Enrollment Lower By 400,000

A little more than 1.9 million people signed up for health insurance in the first three weeks of the Affordable Care Act open enrollment for 2019 coverage. That compares with almost 2.3 million during the first three weeks of open enrollment last year, which included an additional day. Americans are signing up for coverage through the federal marketplace at a slower rate this year, but the CMS numbers don't include enrollment in states that operate their own exchanges. It also does not include those who will be automatically enrolled in plans during the last week of open enrollment, which ends Dec. 15 in most states. (Livingston, 11/21)

Kaiser Health News: In Health Insurance Wastelands, Rosier Options Crop Up For 2019

In recent years, places such as Memphis and Phoenix had withered into health insurance wastelands as insurers fled and premiums skyrocketed in the insurance marketplaces set up by the Affordable Care Act. But today, as in many parts of the country, these two cities are experiencing something unprecedented: Premiums are sinking and choices are sprouting. In the newly competitive market in Memphis, the cheapest midlevel “silver” plan for next year will cost $498 a month for a 40-year-old, a 17 percent decrease. (Rau, 11/23)

And in news from the states —

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Legislators Call For Health Insurance Down Payment Plan

Marylanders without health insurance would be required to pay a state penalty that can go toward purchasing coverage, under legislation to be introduced next year by state Sen. Brian Feldman and Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk. Proponents touted the plan Tuesday at a news conference, followed by a scheduled legislative hearing on health care in Annapolis. (Cann, 11/23)

Chicago Tribune: Is The Obamacare Exchange Losing Its Appeal For Illinois Consumers? Sign-Ups Down 26 Percent During Start Of Open Enrollment

Illinois residents have signed up for far fewer health insurance plans through the Obamacare exchange so far this year, despite slightly lower prices for many of the most popular plans, according to numbers released Wednesday by the federal government. Three weeks into open enrollment, Illinois residents had selected 57,819 health insurance plans on the exchange, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. That’s a nearly 26 percent drop from the 77,960 plans that had been chosen at about the same time last year. (Schencker, 11/21)

