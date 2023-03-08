Two US ‘Medical Tourists’ Rescued Alive After Kidnapping In Mexico
Two others in the group were found dead Tuesday in Matamoros after the group traveled there Friday for a medical procedure. A White House spokesman demanded justice for the victims. Meanwhile, CNN highlights the risks of medical tourism in Mexico.
The Wall Street Journal:
Two Of Four Americans Kidnapped In Matamoros, Mexico, Found Dead
Two Americans were found dead and two were rescued Tuesday in the Mexican city of Matamoros after their planned trip across the border for cosmetic surgery turned deadly following an ambush and kidnapping by armed gunmen. The van in which they were traveling was fired on shortly after crossing the border Friday from Brownsville, Texas. After a four-day search, Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric James Williams were found alive, said Irving Barrios, Tamaulipas state attorney general. Mr. Williams had a major wound to his left leg, the official said. The two others, Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard, were found dead, officials said. (Montes and de Cordoba, 3/7)
The Hill:
Deaths Of US Citizens Puts Pressure On Biden Over Handling Of Mexican Cartels
“Attacks on U.S. citizens are unacceptable no matter where or under what circumstances they occur,” John Kirby, a national security spokesperson for the White House, told reporters Tuesday. “And we’re going to work closely with the Mexican government to make sure justice is done in this case.” (Samuels, 3/7)
CBS News:
Kidnapping Of Americans In Mexico Puts Spotlight On "Medical Tourism"
Violent crime targeting people who leave the U.S. to seek care is extremely rare, said Josef Woodman, CEO of Patients Beyond Borders, a medical tourism group. Instead, the risks typically involve failing to do sufficient research to find certified physicians and clinics in other countries, which could increase the risk of substandard care, he said. Attacks "almost never happens to a medical traveler," Woodman said. "People who travel to get medical care usually get picked up at the airport by the better clinics and hospitals and they are shuttled to their hotels." (Picchi, 3/7)
CNN:
Medical Tourism To Mexico Is On The Rise, But It Can Come With Risks
A growing number of US residents are traveling internationally to seek more affordable medical care, more timely care or access to certain treatments or procedures that are unapproved or unavailable in the United States. (Howard and Chavez, 3/7)
AP:
Medical Tourism: Traveling Outside US For Care Is Common
Medical tourism has been growing in popularity for years, according to Lydia Gan, an economist at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke who studies the practice. This travel is popular with people who have no health insurance or plans that make them pay thousands of dollars before coverage begins. Big employers also sometimes send people covered by their insurance to other countries for hip or knee replacements or bariatric surgery. Some also send people to Mexico for expensive prescription drugs. (Murphy, 3/7)
AP:
Cosmetic Surgery Prices In US Vs. Mexico
Many Americans travel to Mexico because medical care can be cheaper than in the U.S. Here are some examples. (3/7)