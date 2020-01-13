Type Of Virus Behind Illnesses In China Can Be Incredibly Efficient At Multiplying And Very Deadly To Humans

The strain of virus is related to SARS, which caused an outbreak years ago that still has public health experts waiting for the next one. Officials announced the first death from the current outbreak of the pneumonia-like disease.

The Wall Street Journal: Virus In China Is Part Of A Growing Threat

New, more severe human coronaviruses are emerging at an accelerating pace. Since 2002, three new types of coronavirus have emerged: SARS, MERS, and now this new one in Wuhan. SARS changed the game for virologists as the first coronavirus that was deadly to humans. Before that, it was known as a virus causing common colds. MERS is even deadlier. It also infects people on a continuing basis, unlike SARS, which disappeared after causing one epidemic that shook up global public health. The new Wuhan virus appears milder. While some people are severely ill, only one death has been reported. (McKay, 1/10)

Stat: First Death From Wuhan Pneumonia Outbreak Reported

The fatal case involved a 61-year-old man who died on Thursday after he had been admitted to the hospital with respiratory failure and severe pneumonia, according to Wuhan health authorities. He apparently had other health issues, with the statement from the Wuhan Municipal Health Committee noting he had abdominal tumors and chronic liver disease. (Joseph, 1/11)

The New York Times: China Reports First Death From New Virus

Chinese state media on Saturday reported the first known death from a new virus that has infected dozens of people in China and set off worries across Asia. The Xinhua news agency cited the health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the illness first appeared, in reporting the death. The health commission said the patient, a 61-year-old man, died on Thursday night. (Qin and Hernandez, 1/10)

Reuters: China Pneumonia Outbreak Not Spreading At Present: WHO

“The evidence is highly suggestive that the outbreak is associated with exposures in one seafood market in Wuhan,” the WHO statement said, adding that the market was closed on Jan. 1. “At this stage, there is no infection among healthcare workers, and no clear evidence of human to human transmission.” The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a separate statement late on Sunday that 4 additional patients have been released and that no new cases have been discovered as of Saturday. Another 717 people deemed to be in close contact with the patients remain under medical observation, the authority said. (1/12)

The Wall Street Journal: China Reports First Death From New Coronavirus

Seven people quarantined in the viral-pneumonia outbreak are in critical condition and eight have been released, the health commission said. Two of those eight people are confirmed to have been infected with the new coronavirus, according to the commission. No new cases have been reported since Jan. 3. (Wang, 1/11)

