U.S. Death Toll Tops 50,000 As California Records Deadliest Day Of Pandemic
As of Friday morning the U.S. crossed the grim 50,000 death mark, though many experts think that's an undercount. On California's worst day of the pandemic so far, COVID-19 became Los Angeles County's leading cause of death.
The Wall Street Journal:
U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 50,000
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 50,000 as Congress approved fresh relief funds for small businesses hit by lockdowns that have forced millions of Americans out of work. Confirmed coronavirus cases world-wide Friday exceeded 2.7 million, with more than 190,000 dead, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. accounted for nearly a third of the cases, exceeding 869,000, and more than a quarter of the deaths, at 49,963, according to Johns Hopkins. (Craymer, 4/24)
The Wall Street Journal:
California Daily Death Toll Reaches Record High
The daily coronavirus death toll in California reached a new high as New York state revealed results of a study suggesting that more than 1 in 5 people in New York City may have been infected. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said 115 people died from complications from the virus Wednesday, the state’s deadliest day since the pandemic began. (Ansari, De Avila and Norman, 4/23)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. Coronavirus Deaths Near 800, Leading Cause Of Death
Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday announced that COVID-19 — the illness caused by the coronavirus — has become the leading cause of death in the county, surpassing fatalities from flu, emphysema and heart disease. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, confirmed 68 new coronavirus-linked deaths, bringing the total to just under 800 since the outbreak began. The county also reported 1,081 new COVID-19 cases — pushing the overall number to 17,508. (Fry and Money, 4/23)
CNN:
Leading Cause Of Death In Los Angeles County Is Coronavirus
Usually in Los Angeles County, heart disease is the leading cause of death --- taking about 31 lives per day, Ferrer said. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema usually take eight lives, and the flu typically takes five each day. (Mossburg, 4/24)
The Hill:
California Sees Deadliest Day Since Beginning Of Coronavirus Outbreak
“Yesterday was the deadliest day for this virus in this state. One hundred and fifteen human beings lost their lives, families torn apart,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Thursday. “It’s also a reminder we’re not out of the woods yet.” (Moreno, 4/23)
Boston Globe:
58 Newton Residents Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Have Died
The number of Newton residents who tested positive for the coronavirus and died has more than doubled since last week, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller reported Wednesday, while the number of cases in the city grew by over 100. As of Tuesday night, 58 Newton residents who had cases of COVID-19 have died, up from 25 on April 14, she said. (Hilliard, 4/23)