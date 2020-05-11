U.S. Death Total Climbs Toward 80,000 As States Begin To Reopen
A popular model once again adjusted its death total projections higher because more states are lifting their social distancing restrictions. The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now says the country can expect at least 137,184 deaths through early August.
The Wall Street Journal:
U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Near 80,000 As Mysterious New Symptoms Appear
With the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approaching 80,000 and states trying to reopen, scientists and physicians continued to grapple with mysteries of how the pathogen attacks the human body, and how to fight back. In the U.S., total deaths reached 79,528, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. World-wide, nearly 283,000 people have perished in the pandemic. These numbers may undercount the true death toll, researchers say. (Lyons, 5/11)
Politico:
Key Virus Model Notes States Where Jumps In Population Movement May Spread Disease
A closely watched model the White House has cited to predict the severity of the coronavirus outbreak has slightly increased its estimate of U.S. deaths while identifying five states where increased population mobility could pose a significant likelihood of new infections. Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Georgia have seen at least a 20 percentage point increase in mobility patterns in the past few weeks, in part due to the easing of social distancing restrictions, according to the the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. (Tahir, 5/10)
CNN:
Predicted Covid-19 US Death Toll Keeps Rising With States Reopening And More People Moving Around
A leading model has upped its US coronavirus death toll projection again as governors continue lifting measures toward a reopening. The model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington now forecasts more than 137,000 Americans will die by early August. That rise is largely due to Americans moving around more, IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray said in a news release, adding that in some places the upward trend in movements began before statewide measures were relaxed. Researchers tracked that movement through anonymous cell phone data, according to the release. (Maxouris, 5/11)
The Washington Post:
Coronavirus Flares As States And Countries Ease Social Distancing Guidelines
Easing of social distancing guidelines — whether by government edict or individual decision — has led to new coronavirus flare-ups in the United States and abroad, even as pressure builds to loosen restrictions that have kept millions isolated and decimated economies. Officials in Pasadena, Calif., warned Saturday against Mother’s Day gatherings after a cluster of new covid-19 cases was identified there among a large group of extended family and friends attending a recent birthday party, despite a stay-at-home order in effect. (DeYoung, Mettler and Kornfield, 5/9)
Los Angeles Times:
Expert: California Coronavirus Cases Rising More Than Expected
California is one of a handful of states where coronavirus cases and deaths are rising faster than researchers expected, according to the latest calculations in a widely relied-upon model of the COVID-19 outbreak. Christopher Murray, director of the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the institute’s latest projections suggested the nationwide fatality count would reach 137,000 by Aug. 4. It stands now at nearly 80,000. (Wigglesworth and King, 5/10)