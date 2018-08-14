U.S. To Dole Out $1.8 Million Grant To Teach Students Bleeding-Control Techniques In Case Of Mass Shooting

“Similar to how students learn health education and driver’s education, they must learn proper bleeding control techniques using commonly available materials," according to the Department of Homeland Security notice, “including how to use their hands, dressings and tourniquets.”

The New York Times: To Address School Shootings, U.S. Wants Students To Learn Bleeding-Control Techniques

In a nod to the sad reality that shootings at the nation’s schools are far too prevalent, the United States government will award a $1.8 million grant to create a program to teach high school students proper bleeding-control techniques. The goal of the program, called School-Age Trauma Training, is “to enhance a bystander’s ability to take decisive, lifesaving action to assist victims with traumatic injuries,” according to the Department of Homeland Security, which posted notice of the grant online last month. (Gomez, 8/13)

Meanwhile —

The New York Times: Fighting Conspiracy Theories, Sandy Hook Parent Is Thwarted By Online Policies

Leonard Pozner says he spends hours every day trying to erase online conspiracy theories that the death of his 6-year-old son Noah at the Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax. He has taken Alex Jones of Infowars, by far the most visible Sandy Hook denier, to court. He has put pressure on major tech companies to take action against the conspiracy theorists who flourish on their platforms. (Maheshwari and Herrman, 8/13)

Houston Chronicle: Doctors Say Hospital Mass Shootings Need A Better Strategy Than "Run, Hide, Fight"

In an editorial in the latest New England Journal of Medicine, Texas Medical Center trauma surgeon Dr. Ken Mattox and three other experts argue that practical and ethical concerns in certain vulnerable locations in hospitals and other large medical buildings suggests a better strategy: "secure, preserve, fight." ... The authors created the strategy after reviewing data on past hospital shootings between 2000 and 2011. (Ackerman, 8/13)

