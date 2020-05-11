U.S. Will Issue Public Warning Accusing Chinese Hackers Of Trying To Steal Vaccine Research Data
The alert, from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, will likely increase tensions between the two countries already inflamed by the outbreak. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing opposes all forms of cyberattack and cracks down on them.
The New York Times:
U.S. To Accuse China Of Trying To Hack Vaccine Data, As Virus Redirects Cyberattacks
The F.B.I. and the Department of Homeland Security are preparing to issue a warning that China’s most skilled hackers and spies are working to steal American research in the crash effort to develop vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus. The efforts are part of a surge in cybertheft and attacks by nations seeking advantage in the pandemic. The warning comes as Israeli officials accuse Iran of mounting an effort in late April to cripple water supplies as Israelis were confined to their houses, though the government has offered no evidence to back its claim. (Sanger and Perlroth, 5/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
U.S. To Accuse China Of Attempts To Hack Coronavirus Research
The alert, from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security, is expected to accuse Beijing of working to steal from American institutions intellectual property and health information related to coronavirus vaccines and treatment through hacking and other illicit means and may come within days, the person said. The warning was not finalized and plans around its release could change, the person said. Such a warning would increase tensions between the U.S. and China that have already deteriorated at a rapid clip in recent months as the coronavirus has unfurled across the globe. (Volz, 5/11)
In other news —
The Associated Press:
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's Perfect China 'Ban,' Death Toll Myths
Truth often takes a beating when President Donald Trump talks about his administration’s response to the coronavirus and the subsequent death toll in the U.S. This past week was no exception. Over the weekend, the president claimed strong marks for himself for the handling of the pandemic after imposing a “very early ban of people from China.” It actually wasn’t a total ban and had plenty of gaps in containment. One of the government’s top health officials has described the China restrictions as too little, too late. (Yen and Woodward, 5/11)