Uber Settles Lawsuit On Overcharging Disabled Passengers
Allegations the rideshare company had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act led to a federal lawsuit and the $2.2 million settlement, as well as waivers for wait time fees for disabled passengers. Meanwhile, media outlets report on extreme heat warnings and the health risks linked to heat.
Moneywatch:
Uber Overcharged Disabled Passengers For Pickups, Feds Say
Uber Technologies will pay $2.2 million to settle a federal lawsuit that centered on the rideshare company's charging an extra "wait-time fee" for disabled passengers, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. (Brooks, 7/18)
Reuters:
Uber Settles U.S. Lawsuit Over Disabled Riders, Vows To Waive Fees
Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) will pay more than $2 million and waive wait time fees for disabled passengers to settle U.S. allegations that the ride share company had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Department of Justice said on Monday. (7/18)
On the dangers of extreme heat —
Axios:
Heat Wave Puts 40 Million Under Warnings As 89 Fires Rage Across U.S.
Some 40 million Americans are under heat alerts due to "dangerous and intense" potentially record-breaking heat across the Plains and Mississippi Valley that's expected to expand into the Southeast this week. (Falconer, 7/19)
The New York Times:
Oklahoma Sees Surge In Heat-Related Health Emergencies
In Tulsa, Emergency Medical Services Authority, the state’s largest ambulance provider, has responded to 84 heat-related illness calls and taken 55 patients to hospitals since July 1, when the third heat alert of the year was issued for the city. In Oklahoma City, since a heat alert on July 7, the agency has responded to 59 calls, with 42 patients taken to hospitals. (Romero, 7/18)
Stat:
Heat Waves Pose Special Risk To People With Chronic Disease
Extreme heat holds special risk for people with chronic diseases — an enormous group that has only been made larger by Covid-19. (Cueto, 7/19)
Obituaries —
Berkeleyside:
At 114 Years Old, Berkeley Supercentenarian Mila Mangold Has Died
Longtime Berkeley resident Mila Mangold has died at 114 years, 7 months old. The supercentenarian was the second oldest person in the United States at the time of her passing on July 2, 2022. Mangold was long considered a neighborhood treasure. (Raguso, 7/17)