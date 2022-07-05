UK Health Service Will Try Drone Drug, Medical Equipment Delivery
Bloomberg says the U.K.'s National Health Service will trial using drones to deliver key medicines like chemotherapy drugs to speed up access. Separately, AP says covid cases are rising across the U.K., up more than 30% in the last week, with new omicron subvariants blamed for the surge.
Bloomberg:
NHS To Trial Drone Delivery For Chemotherapy Drugs
The NHS is to use drones to courier chemotherapy drugs in a bid to speed up the delivery of vital medicines. It is hoped that using drone technology will one day enable doctors to make "same-day delivery" orders for drugs and medical equipment from anywhere in the country. (Pickover, 7/5)
In covid news from Britain and France —
AP:
COVID Cases Up By More Than 30% In Britain Last Week
The number of new coronavirus cases across Britain has surged by more than 30% in the last week, new data showed Friday, with cases largely driven by the super infectious omicron variants. Data released by Britain’s Office for National Statistics showed that more than 3 million people in the U.K. had COVID-19 last week, although there has not been an equivalent spike in hospitalizations. (7/1)
The Guardian:
Dangerous Incidents At UK Laboratories ‘Potentially Exposed Staff To Covid’
Dangerous incidents at UK laboratories, hospitals and Covid test centres potentially exposed staff to coronavirus and other hazards over the course of the pandemic, according to official reports obtained by the Guardian. Many involved leaks and spillages of virus-laden fluids, but investigations also took place into a flood at an animal facility housing Covid-infected monkeys, mix ups that led scientists to work on live virus by mistake and a researcher being bitten by an infected ferret. (Sample, 7/5)
AP:
With Hospitalizations Up, France Weighs Return To Masks
Tourism is booming again in France — and so is COVID-19. French officials have “invited” or “recommended” people to go back to using face masks but stopped short of renewing restrictions that would scare visitors away or revive antigovernment protests. (Surk and Le Deley, 7/2)