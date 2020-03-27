UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus: ‘Together We Will Beat This’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was tested after developing mild symptoms and will still be working from self-isolation. Johnson is the first world leader to confirm a positive diagnosis.

CNN: Boris Johnson: UK Prime Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, the leader said on Friday. On his Twitter account, Johnson said he had developed mild symptoms and was self-isolating. "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this," Johnson wrote. (Dewan, 3/27)

Reuters: British PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“I’ve taken a test. That has come out positive,” Johnson said on Friday in a video statement broadcast on Twitter. “I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus. That’s to say - a temperature and a persistent cough. “So I am working from home. I’m self-isolating,” Johnson said. “Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.” (Faulconbridge, Holton and James, 3/27)

BBC News: Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive

Mr Johnson has been seen at several of the government's televised daily briefings in the past week, where he has appeared alongside senior medical officials to update the country on the virus. The prime minister's Brexit negotiator, David Frost, is already off work with suspected symptoms of the virus. Neither the PM's senior adviser Dominic Cummings nor Chancellor Rishi Sunak - with whom Mr Johnson has recently appeared alongside, while following social distancing advice - have symptoms. They have not been tested. (3/27)

Fox News: Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

His diagnosis comes just a couple of days after Prince Charles also revealed a positive test. The United Kingdom, like many other countries around the world fighting the coronavirus, has rolled out a series of orders for non-essential businesses to close and residents to remain indoors unless otherwise necessary. (Norman and Irvine, 3/27)

CBS News: U.K.'s Boris Johnson Becomes 1st World Leader To Confirm Coronavirus Diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth, who holds regular weekly meetings with every Prime Minister, did so with Johnson over the phone this past Wednesday, according to the Royal Family twitter account. The palace said the last time the Queen saw Jonson in person was on March 11 and that she remains in good health. (Ott, 3/27)

