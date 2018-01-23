Ultrasounds Are Next Up On Minn. Anti-Abortion Group’s Agenda

Abortion rights groups, however, say any legislation requiring centers to ask if women want to see their ultrasounds would be redundant. “Doctors ought to be giving their patients all the information they can to make an informed decision, and we assume that’s happening,” said Andrea Ledger, the executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Minnesota.

Pioneer Press: Anti-Abortion Group’s Minnesota Agenda: Ultrasounds

Minnesota’s most-influential anti-abortion group rolled out its agenda Monday: “Let women see their ultrasounds!” The demand was emblazoned on signs and preached by a number of speakers before crowds that lined the Capitol Rotunda in St. Paul on Monday, the 45th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision that hallowed into law a woman’s right to an abortion. Numerous Republican lawmakers cheered when House Speaker Kurt Daudt promised legislation would be introduced that would guarantee a woman’s right to view an ultrasound of her fetus before any abortion is performed. (Orrick, 1/22)

Minnesota Public Radio: Abortion Opponents To Push For Ultrasound Bill At Capitol

The group Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life is backing a proposal for the 2018 session that would allow women to see ultrasounds of their unborn children before abortions are performed. Similar proposals have been pushed in other states and some have been challenged in court. Still, Daudt offered his support. (Pugmire, 1/22)

In other women's health news —

The CT Mirror: Female Lawmakers Will Champion Bills Aimed At Women’s Health

As Connecticut legislators gear up for the start of the 2018 session, female lawmakers on Monday outlined plans to introduce several bills targeted at protecting women’s health services. The five state legislators were joined by local advocates as they made their announcement on the 45th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide. (Silber, 1/22)

