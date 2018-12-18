UN Overwhelmingly Blocks U.S. Attempt To Strip Resolution Of References To ‘Sexual And Reproductive Health’

The resolutions were geared toward protecting women and girls from violence, sexual harassment and early or forced marriage. But the Trump administration argued that the phrase "sexual and reproductive health" has come to be associated with abortion. Other international news focuses on TB tests, vaccines and Ebola.

The Associated Press: US Defeated Trying To Rid References To Reproductive Health

The United States has faced overwhelming defeat in two attempts to eliminate references to "sexual and reproductive health" from U.N. General Assembly resolutions on preventing violence and sexual harassment of women and girls and on child, early and forced marriage. The reference to "sexual and reproductive health" was approved by nearly 190 countries at the 1994 U.N. population conference in Cairo. But the Trump administration contends the language has accumulated connotations including the promotion of abortion or the right to abortion. (12/17)

Reuters: U.S. Isolated At U.N. Over Its Concerns About Abortion, Refugees

On Monday, Washington unsuccessfully tried to remove two paragraphs from a General Assembly resolution on preventing violence and sexual harassment of women and girls. It was the only country to vote against the language, while 131 countries voted to keep it in the resolution and 31 abstained. The United States also failed in trying to remove similar language in another resolution on child, early and forced marriage on Monday, saying: "We do not recognize abortion as a method of family planning, nor do we support abortion in our reproductive health assistance." (12/17)

The New York Times: The World Needs A Urine Test For TB. But It’s Already Here.

For at least a decade, one of the most urgent needs in public health was a urine dipstick that could quickly diagnose tuberculosis in the most vulnerable population: those with advanced H.I.V. Now that test exists. It’s inexpensive and has been recommended by the World Health Organization since 2015. But it is hardly used in the countries that most need it. (Mandavilli, 12/17)

The New York Times: An Island Nation Starts An Experiment: Vaccines Delivered By Drone

In the village of Cook’s Bay, on the remote side of the remote island of Erromango, in the remote South Pacific nation of Vanuatu, 1-month-old Joy Nowai was given hepatitis and tuberculosis shots delivered by a flying drone on Monday. It may not have been the first vial of vaccine ever delivered that way, but it was the first in Vanuatu, which is the only country in the world to make its childhood vaccine program officially drone-dependent. (McNeil, 12/17)

PBS NewsHour: Responding To Ebola In Congo Is Hard Work, But Made That Much Harder By Violence

Ebola has been reported in a number of locations in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, making the current outbreak the second worst in history. Getting medical care to the sick is complicated by ongoing violence. (Aossey, 12/17)

