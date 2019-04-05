‘Unacceptable, Unlawful, And Immoral’: N.Y Attorney General Goes After Stem Cell Clinic For Performing Rogue Procedures

New York Attorney General Letitia James's lawsuit follows a larger crack down from the FDA on stem cell clinics, which are largely unregulated and offer procedures that are both pricey and risky.

The New York Times: N.Y. Attorney General Sues Manhattan Stem Cell Clinic, Citing Rogue Therapies

Attorney General Letitia James of New York said on Thursday that she had filed a lawsuit against a for-profit stem cell clinic, Park Avenue Stem Cell, claiming it performed unproven, rogue procedures on patients with a wide range of medical conditions, from erectile dysfunction to heart disease. “Misleading vulnerable consumers who are desperate to find a treatment for serious and painful medical conditions is unacceptable, unlawful, and immoral,” Ms. James said in a statement. “We will continue to investigate these types of clinics that shamelessly add to the suffering of these consumers by charging them thousands of dollars for treatments that they know are ineffective.” (Abelson, 4/4)

The Washington Post: Federal, State Officials Crack Down On Stem Cell Clinics

The actions are part of a growing attempt by government officials to regulate a burgeoning industry that critics say has injured at least two dozen patients in recent years and cheated thousands more. Hundreds of clinics have popped up selling stem cell procedures — not covered by insurance, unproven by science and unauthorized by the government — that the clinics claim can treat ailments ranging from creaky knees to Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Such clinics are “misleading vulnerable consumers who are desperate to find a treatment for serious and painful medical conditions,” New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) said in a statement, calling such behavior “unacceptable, unlawful, and immoral.” (Wan and McGlinley, 4/4)

In case you missed it: Elite Hospitals Plunge Into Unproven Stem Cell Treatments

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription