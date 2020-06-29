‘Uncharted Territory’: Gilead Releases Pricing Details For Only Known Coronavirus Treatment
Under the pricing structure announced by Gilead Sciences Monday, a hospital in the U.S. would be charged $3,120 for remdesivir in order to treat a typical patient with insurance.
The Associated Press:
Gilead's $2,340 Price For Coronavirus Drug Draws Criticism
The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countries. Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for remdesivir, and said the price would be $3,120 for patients with private insurance. The amount that patients pay out of pocket depends on insurance, income and other factors. (Marchione, 6/29)
The Wall Street Journal:
Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir To Cost $3,120 For Typical Patient On Private Insurance
Gilead Sciences Inc. detailed its pricing plans for Covid-19 drug remdesivir, saying it will charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 for a typical patient with commercial insurance. The drugmaker on Monday disclosed its pricing plans as it prepares to begin charging for the drug in July. The U.S. has been distributing remdesivir donated by Gilead since the drug was authorized for emergency use in May. (Walker, 6/29)
Reuters:
Gilead Prices COVID-19 Drug Candidate Remdesivir At $2,340 Per Patient
This is below the $5,080 per course recommendation by U.S. drug pricing research group, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, last week. Gilead has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), with the agency and states set to manage allocation to hospitals until the end of September. (6/29)