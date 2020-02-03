Under ‘Medicare For All’ Model, Employers Wouldn’t Have To Pay For Health Insurance. But That Doesn’t Mean Wages Will Go Up.

There are conflicting studies about whether employers trade off wages and health insurance costs dollar-for-dollar. That means if they're no longer responsible for paying for insurance, it doesn't necessarily mean workers will see a comparable pay bump. Meanwhile, a poll finds that a narrow majority of Americans still favors "Medicare for All" and voters get ready for the Iowa caucus.

The New York Times: Would Your Wages Rise Under ‘Medicare For All’?

Hidden in the larger debate over “Medicare for all” is a fundamental economic question: Who pays for work-based health insurance? For the 157 million Americans who get health insurance through their work — or through the job of a spouse or parent — the answer may seem obvious, evident right on pay stubs. Employers pay most of it, and workers pay some. Last year, work-based coverage per person cost $7,188, with employees directly contributing 18 percent on average. Family coverage cost $20,576, of which employees paid 30 percent. (Frakt, 2/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Health-Care Stocks Won’t Feel The Bern For Long

Politics pose a significant risk to U.S. health-care stocks. Investors should look past it. Sen. Bernie Sanders has gained ground in the Democratic presidential race and is now tied with former Vice President Joe Biden among the party’s primary voters nationally, according to a recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in third place. Sen. Sanders has proposed a dramatic overhaul of the U.S. health-care system known as Medicare for All. He could possibly gather more steam with a strong showing in Monday’s Iowa caucus. (Grant, 2/2)

The Hill: Poll: Narrow Majority Favors 'Medicare For All'

A narrow majority of Americans favors a national “Medicare for All” health plan, according to a new poll, but even more like a public option. The poll, released Thursday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, found that 56 percent of respondents said they want Medicare for All, while 68 percent said they favored a public option that competes alongside private insurance. (Weixel, 1/30)

Reuters: Where Democratic Presidential Candidates Stand On 'Medicare For All'

Perhaps no issue has divided the field of Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls more than "Medicare for All." Liberal candidates favor the sweeping proposal, which would replace private health insurance with a single government-run plan. Moderate candidates have embraced less drastic measures they say would achieve broader healthcare coverage while allowing individuals to choose their plan. Here is where the top eight contenders stand on Medicare for All. (2/1)

Modern Healthcare: Hospital, Insurance Execs Prefer Moderate Dems In Early Campaign Giving

The Iowa caucuses serve as the official kickoff of the presidential primary season. Based on early donations flowing into candidates' coffers, hospital and insurance executives favor moderate Democratic hopefuls who oppose single-payer healthcare reform. A Modern Healthcare review of publicly available federal campaign finance records of more than 60 healthcare industry chief executives showed that the majority have not yet given to a presidential candidate. (Cohrs, 1/31)

ABC News: How We Vote: Navigating The Iowa Caucuses As A Voter With Disabilities

As a local advocate for Americans living with disabilities, Emmanuel Smith does not mince words when it comes to the upcoming caucus."I think it's important for people to understand it's not eight people in a one-room schoolhouse and cornfield somewhere. These are packed, packed, packed gymnasiums, government buildings, really anywhere that we can find to pack people in. And it's two hours of that and it's loud and it's frustrating and people are confused," Smith, who has brittle bone disease, suffers from chronic pain and uses a wheelchair, told ABC News. (Parks, Sergi and Scanlan, 1/31)

WBUR: As Caucus Day Nears, Iowa Voters Guided By Big Health Care Changes

Health care has consistently polled as the No. 1 issue voters care about in Iowa. With Monday's caucuses less than 72 hours away, decision time is rapidly approaching for voters like Hurst who are not just weighing which candidate to back, but what health care should look like in the future. (Greene, Jones, Westerman and Glenn, 1/31)

