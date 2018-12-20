Under Pressure Over Conflicts Of Interest Controversy, Sloan Kettering’s Chief Medical Officer Resigns From Scientific Journal

The American Association for Cancer Research said that Dr. José Baselga "did not adhere to the high standards pertaining to conflict of interest disclosures that the AACR expects of its leadership.”

ProPublica and The New York Times: Top Cancer Doctor Resigns As Editor Of Medical Journal

Dr. José Baselga, the former chief medical officer of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, resigned under pressure on Wednesday as one of the editors in chief of Cancer Discovery, a prominent scientific journal, after he failed to accurately disclose his conflicts of interest in dozens of articles in medical journals. The American Association for Cancer Research, which publishes the journal, said a panel of experts and the group’s board of directors had concluded that “Dr. Baselga did not adhere to the high standards pertaining to conflict of interest disclosures that the AACR expects of its leadership.” (Ornstein and Thomas, 12/19)

In other news on medical research —

Stat: University Of California Squares Off Against Major Publisher Elsevier

There’s a high-stakes fight in California that could shape the way that academic research gets read and published far beyond the West Coast. The battle is pitting the University of California system against Elsevier, the Netherlands-based publisher of academic journals. At issue is how open-access research gets paid for. (Robbins, 12/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription