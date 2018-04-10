Under Proposed California Bill, State Would Set Prices For Certain Health Care Services

The measure, which is backed by influential unions and opposed by providers, faces an uphill battle in the state Legislature.

The Associated Press: California Bill Would Create Health Care Price Controls

California's government would set prices for hospital stays, doctor visits and other health care services under legislation introduced Monday, vastly remaking the industry in a bid to lower health care costs. The proposal, which drew swift opposition from the health care industry, comes amid a fierce debate in California as activists on the left push aggressively for a system that would provide government-funded insurance for everyone in the state. (4/9)

California Healthline: California Aims To Tackle Health Care Prices In Novel Rate-Setting Proposal

Supporters of the legislation, called the Health Care Price Relief Act, say California has made major strides in expanding health insurance coverage, but recent changes haven’t addressed the cost increases squeezing too many families. To remedy this, Assembly Bill 3087 calls for an independent, nine-member state commission to set health care reimbursements for hospitals, doctors and other providers in the private-insurance market serving employers and individuals. The bill faces formidable opposition from physician groups and hospitals. (Terhune, 4/10)

