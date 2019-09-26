Under The Vaping-Scare Microscope, Juul CEO Steps Down, Company Attempts To Pivot

Kevin Burns, the Juul CEO, will be replaced by a veteran of the tobacco industry -- a development that is raising doubts about the company's future.

The New York Times: Juul Replaces Its C.E.O. With A Tobacco Executive

The vaping powerhouse Juul Labs replaced its chief executive with a veteran of Big Tobacco on Wednesday, deepening the company’s turmoil and raising doubts about the very future of the e-cigarette industry. The sudden announcement capped a relentless cascade of events that has called into question the safety of devices once billed as a promising alternative to cigarettes, one of the world’s leading preventable causes of death. (Kaplan, Richtel and Creswell, 9/25)

Bloomberg: Juul CEO Kevin Burns Steps Down After Vaping Illness Backlash

Juul Labs Inc. named a new top executive and vowed to end advertising and lobbying that had raised the ire of lawmakers, health officials and parents, as the highly valued private e-cigarette company confronts a growing public backlash. The company said in a statement that Chief Executive Officer Kevin Burns will step down, to be succeeded by former Altria Group Inc. executive K.C. Crosthwaite, effective immediately. Crosthwaite had previously served as chief growth officer at the Marlboro maker, which took a $12.8 billion stake in Juul last year, and served as Altria’s observer on Juul’s board. (Annett, 9/25)

The Washington Post: Juul Says Its Chief Executive Is Stepping Down, Accepts Proposed Ban On Flavored Vaping Products

Juul, which has tried to market itself as an alternative for the adult smoker, has been heavily criticized for contributing to the youth-vaping problem. The company has denied marketing to children. It is under investigation by the FDA, the Federal Trade Commission and others. (McGinley, 9/25)

Los Angeles Times: Juul CEO Steps Down As Worries About Vaping Grow

In recent months, hundreds of people have been hospitalized across the nation with serious lung conditions that are associated with vaping. It’s unknown what causes the illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of the patients had a history of vaping THC, the substance in marijuana that creates a high, but some vaped both nicotine and THC, and others vaped only nicotine. (Juul does not sell THC products.) (Díaz, 9/25)

San Francisco Chronicle: Juul’s New CEO Is From Big Tobacco. That May Help It Survive

To critics, the move reflected Juul's evolution toward Big Tobacco. "It's like a journey to the dark side is now complete," said UCSF tobacco researcher Stan Glantz, a longtime critic of the tobacco industry and, more recently, the burgeoning vaping industry. (Ho, 9/25)

The Hill: Juul CEO Steps Down Amid Public Outrage Over Vaping

The CEO of Juul Labs stepped down Wednesday as the company faces a growing public outcry over the health risks of vaping, particularly among teens. Kevin Burns will be replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite, an executive from Altria, a major tobacco company that has 35 percent ownership in Juul Labs. (Daugherty, 9/25)

NPR: Juul Accepts Proposed Ban On Flavored Vaping Products As Its CEO Steps Down

In the statement, Juul officials said the company will be "refraining from lobbying the administration on its draft guidance" that proposes banning fruit-flavored vaping products, unless approved by the Food and Drug Administration, in an attempt to make the e-cigarettes less available to young consumers. (Allyn, 9/25)

Stat: Juul To Drop Ads, Lobbying Against Proposed Ban On Flavored Products

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced a plan to ban all flavored e-cigarettes, which make up a majority of Juul’s sales. The proposal would mean that all flavored e-cigarettes — except those flavored like tobacco — would be removed from the market until they’re approved by the FDA. On Tuesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency and banned the sale of all vaping products in the state for four months. Other states have moved to restrict access to the products. (Thielking, 9/25)

The Hill: Altria, Philip Morris Call Off Potential Merger Amid Vaping Crackdown

Tobacco giant Philip Morris has called off talks of an impending merger with Altria, the companies said Wednesday, amid the nationwide crackdown on vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Instead, the companies said they will focus on launching IQOS, the "heat not burn" tobacco product from Philip Morris. (Weixel, 9/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription