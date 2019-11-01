Unease Over Missouri Health Department’s Decision To Track Patients’ Periods Overshadows Rest Of Trial

The hearing over the future of Missouri's last-remaining abortion clinic concluded, but shockwaves over top health official's spreadsheet tracking women's periods still reverberate. While there were no names associated with the data, critics find it uncomfortable that such personal information was used in the fight. “How is the government going to use my information to wage a political war?” said Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

The New York Times: Patient Privacy Dispute Shadows Hearing For Last Missouri Abortion Clinic

A furor over patient privacy shadowed a four-day hearing this week that will help determine the fate of the last remaining abortion clinic in Missouri. The hearing, which concluded Thursday, follows months of legal wrangling that threatens to close the clinic, which is in St. Louis and run by Planned Parenthood. A ruling is expected to take weeks or even months. (Tavernise, 10/31)

The Associated Press: Hearing Concludes In Missouri Abortion Clinic Licensing Case

An administrative hearing to decide whether Missouri can revoke the license for the state's only abortion clinic concluded Thursday with emotional testimony from a clinic official. The hearing in St. Louis before a commissioner with the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission was expected to last five days but wrapped up a day early. A ruling isn't expected until February at the earliest. (Salter, 10/31)

Kansas City Star: Staffer: Inspectors Of Planned Parenthood Became ‘Accusatory’

An administrator at Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic testified Thursday that recent Missouri inspections became much more combative after the involvement of the inspectors’ supervisor, who eventually opened an investigation into the clinic of his own volition. “The dynamic completely changed,” Kawanna Shannon, director of surgical services, said. Shannon’s testimony, which at times became emotional, came on the fourth and final day of a state administrative commission hearing that will help decide whether the clinic can retain its license to perform abortions. (Thomas, 10/31)

