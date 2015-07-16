These results come in the midst of a merger frenzy for the nation's health insurers.

The Wall Street Journal: UnitedHealth Boosts Outlook As Results Top Expectations

UnitedHealth Group Inc. on Thursday boosted its full-year outlook as the largest U.S. health insurer reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue in its second quarter. UnitedHealth said it now expects revenue of $154 billion, up from its previous forecast of $143 billion. The company is now calling for earnings of $6.25 to $6.35 per share, up from its prior outlook of $6.15 to $6.30 per share. ... Earlier this month, Aetna Inc. struck a deal to buy Humana Inc. for $34.1 billion after a five-way merger frenzy. Anthem Inc. has bid for Cigna Corp., while UnitedHealth earlier approached Aetna about a deal, The Wall Street Journal has reported. (Dulaney, 7/16)