UnitedHealthcare Offering Some Exceptions To Aid Hurricane Aftermath
UnitedHealthcare is the U.S.'s largest insurer and has attempted to boost post-Ian efforts with an emotional support helpline, exceptions on early prescription refills and other flexibilities. Becker's Hospital Review covers moves by other health systems in Florida to help patients seeking care.
Healthcare Finance News:
Health Insurers Introduce Flexibilities In Response To Hurricane Ian
UnitedHealthcare, the nation's largest insurer, has activated an emotional support line Monday through Friday that caters to anyone in need from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. UHC is also offering exceptions on early prescription refills for members and waiving authorization transfers for in-network skilled nursing facilities. ... Aetna, which is owned by CVS Health, is expanding eligibility for its Resources for Living program. ... Humana, meanwhile, said it would be waiving requirements for primary care referrals and prior authorizations for affected members. (Lagasse, 10/3)
Becker's Hospital Review:
4 Florida Health Systems Offering Free, Reduced Telehealth For Hurricane Ian Victims
Hospitals and health systems in Florida are offering patients free or reduced prices for telehealth visits in order to help Hurricane Ian victims. (Diaz, 10/4)
PBS NewsHour:
Hurricane Ian Impacts Health Care Access Across Florida
Hurricane Ian has impacted health care facilities across Florida, making it very difficult for medically vulnerable people to get the care they need. Tom Carter is the president and executive director of Health Care Ready, a nonprofit that coordinates public, private and government responses to disasters. He joined William Brangham to discuss the needs of hurricane victims. (Brangham, 10/3)
WUSF Public Media:
Hospital Patients And Emergency Crews Are Recovering Following Evacuation Chaos
In total, 67 babies had to be evacuated from Southwest Florida hospitals to regions throughout the state. All Children's in St. Petersburg has 21 of them. (Lebron, 10/4)
WGCU:
Cleanup In Storm Surge Aftermath Can Pose Health Risks For Lungs
A Broward County pulmonologist warns that storm surge aftermath may present health problems and that people need to protect themselves while cleaning up from Hurricane Ian. (10/4)
USA Today:
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Detail Victims' Last Moments
A 96-year-old Charlotte County man found trapped under a car in high water is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly course through Southwest Florida, whose wrath is now revealed in a grim spreadsheet compiled by the state’s Medical Examiners’ Commission. (Kennedy, 10/5)
In related news about Hurricane Fiona —
USA Today:
Mental Health In Puerto Rico: Hurricane Fiona Reveals 'Pain And Anger'
Puerto Ricans may be facing a mental health crisis, experts say, as hurricanes, earthquakes, and a global pandemic have traumatized island residents, destroyed homes and ripped families apart over the last five years. (Rodriguez, 10/3)