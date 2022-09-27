University Of Idaho Curbs Distribution Of Birth Control, Warns Staff

In guidance issued by the university's general counsel, employees were warned that abortion counseling could result in a felony prosecution. They were also advised to stop offering birth control for students. Reproductive health experts say this is an early example of how the Supreme Court's abortion decision will impact birth control access.

The Washington Post: U. Of Idaho May Stop Providing Birth Control Under New Abortion Law

The University of Idaho’s general counsel issued new guidance on Friday about the state’s near-total abortion ban, alerting faculty and staff that the school should no longer offer birth control for students, a rare move for a state university. University employees were also advised not to speak in support of abortion at work. If an employee appears to promote abortion, counsel in favor of abortion, or refer a student for an abortion procedure, they could face a felony conviction and be permanently barred from all future state employment, according to an email obtained by The Washington Post. ... Condoms could be provided “for the purpose of helping prevent the spread of STDs,” according to the guidance — but not “for purposes of birth control.” (Kitchener and Svrluga, 9/26)

Idaho Capital Sun: University Of Idaho Releases Memo Warning Employees That Promoting Abortion Is Against State Law

“We always knew extremists wouldn’t stop at banning abortion; they’d target birth control next. The University of Idaho’s announcement is the canary in the coal mine, an early sign of the larger, coordinated effort to attack birth control access,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, in a statement. “These attacks on birth control are not theoretical. They are already happening. And the University of Idaho’s new policy is just the latest example of extremists and draconian laws threatening to strip us of all control over their reproductive health care.” (Moseley-Morris, 9/26)

AP: Teen Interest In Long-Lasting Birth Control Soars After Roe

Sixteen-year-old Adismarys Abreu had been discussing a long-lasting birth control implant with her mother for about a year as a potential solution to increasing menstrual pain. Then Roe v. Wade was overturned, and Abreu joined the throng of teens rushing to their doctors as states began to ban or severely limit abortion. “I’m definitely not ready to be pregnant,” said Abreu, who had Nexplanon — a reversible, matchstick-sized contraceptive — implanted in her arm in August. Her home state of Florida bans most abortions after 15 weeks, and not having that option is “such a scary thought,” she said. (Hollingsworth and Rodgers, 9/27)

HuffPost: The Rhythm Method Is All Over TikTok. Here's What Women Need To Know

Some call it the rhythm method, others talk about natural family planning, fertility awareness or natural contraception. Whatever name you know it by, it’s having a major moment on TikTok. Videos about the “rhythm method” have gained a staggering 905 million views on the platform, while videos about “natural family planning” have reached 61 million. (Moss, 9/26)

The State News: World Contraception Day: Students Reflect On Experiences, Sex Education

Monday marked “World Contraception Day.” According to the World Health Organization, or WHO, the purpose of creating this day was to promote the rights of couples and individuals to make decisions about pregnancies. As of 2021, WHO found that using contraception may have reduced maternal mortality by 40%. However, students find that many of these methods, such as condoms, birth control and intrauterine devices (IUDs) are not taught in depth or at all in high school sexual education. (Woehrle, 9/26)

Chicago Tribune: Illinois Youth Write Handbook For Sex Education Curriculum

Northbrook resident Irene Sooah Park remembers educators and other adults treating sex education as something that should never be talked about outside the classroom. It was during middle school that she recalled a teacher standing in the back of the classroom when discussing the vagina and penis to avoid eye contact with students. And recently, during COVID, she said sex education was left out of her sophomore health class in favor of lessons about bones and muscles. (Rockett, 9/26)

