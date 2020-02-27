‘Unspeakable Tragedy’: Milwaukee Shooting At Molson Coors Plant Leaves 6 Dead Including Shooter Who Worked There

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said it was Wisconsin’s 11th mass shooting since 2004, and he urged residents to “never grow comfortable in the face of these repeated tragedies.”

The New York Times: Milwaukee Shooting: Gunman Kills 5 Co-Workers At Molson Coors

In a city renowned for its brewing tradition, the sprawling Molson Coors campus was an icon in itself, a place known for decades to Milwaukee locals as the old Miller Brewery. But on Wednesday afternoon, officials said, a worker still in his uniform stormed the facility and began shooting. He killed five people, all fellow employees. (Bosman, Smith and Vigdor, 2/26)

The Washington Post: Molson Coors Shooting: Five Dead In Shooting At Milwaukee Campus, Police Say

“This is a tragic day for our city, this is a tragic day for our state,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said at a Wednesday evening news conference. The rampage is the first shooting to kill four or more people in 2020, according to a Washington Post database. The mass shooting adds to a list of victims that continues to grow as gunmen attack schools, houses of worship and workplaces. (Simmons, Berman and Thebault, 2/26)

The Wall Street Journal: Gunman Kills Five At Molson Coors Plant

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett called the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy for our city.” “Five families, six families actually, are grieving and will be grieving because of this horrific act,” he said at a news conference Wednesday. “This is a time for us to think about those families because there are five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work, and they thought they were going to go to work, finish their day and return to their families. They didn’t, and tragically they never will.” (Ailworth and Maloney, 2/27)

