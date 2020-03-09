Unsure If You Should Routinely Take Aspirin? Here’s The Latest On What To Know About Health Benefits

The original wonder drug can be an important part of a daily medication routine for many people even though it has gotten plenty of bad publicity over the years for dangerous bleeding in the brain and gastrointestinal track, according to this New York Times story. More public health news is on warning labels on an asthma medication, autism, Juul's influence campaign, a CRISPR documentary, 3D housing for homeless, a rare recovery from childhood flu, and napping at work.

The New York Times: Aspirin, The Original Wonder Drug

Aspirin, the original wonder drug, has long been a go-to medicine for millions, a Jack-of-all trades remedy that is readily available and cheap. Championed for its ability to relieve pain, fever and inflammation, aspirin has been a staple in home medicine cabinets and first-aid kits for more than a century. Yet in recent years its reputation has been sullied by recognition of potentially serious side effects, especially dangerous bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract or the brain. Given aspirin’s longevity and over-the-counter status, those risks are sometimes overlooked by consumers who take it with less care than is medically warranted. (Brody, 3/9)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: FDA Warns Singulair Asthma Meds Can Cause Suicidal Thoughts, Actions

The Food and Drug Administration announced this week boxes of montelukast will be required to have a prominent warning about the risk of neuropsychiatric events associated with the asthma and allergy medication montelukast. Montelukast is sold under the brand name Singulair and in generic form. The box warning “advises health care providers to avoid prescribing montelukast for patients with mild symptoms, particularly those with allergic rhinitis (hay fever),” the FDA said. (Clanton, 3/6)

The New York Times: For The Autistic, A Place Where Life Comes At You, But More Quietly

The commotion began just as the teenage boy was to pay for his apple juice. He flapped his hands wildly, tugged at the noise-canceling headphones atop his brown curls and then turned to his mother to deliver a head butt. The supermarket cashier stood quietly, her smile unwavering as she patiently waited for the boy’s mood to stabilize. (Nir, 3/9)

The Associated Press: Juul Labs Sought To Court AGs As Teen Vaping Surged

It was a blunt warning about the dangers of youth vaping: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced late last month that his state had joined 38 others to investigate whether Juul Labs, the nation’s largest electronic cigarette company, promoted and sold its nicotine-heavy products to teens. It was a moment Juul had worked to avoid. (3/9)

The Washington Post: CRISPR Gene Editing Examined In Human Nature Documentary

Should you be terrified or exhilarated at the prospect of a gene-editing tool fueling a modern-day scientific revolution? “Human Nature,” a new film on the technology, braids the tool’s promise and potential perils into a riveting double helix. The Dan Rather-produced doc, which was directed by Adam Bolt, focuses on CRISPR-Cas9, a technique that “programs” an enzyme to seek and find a specific position on DNA, then cut the molecule at the preferred location. Scientists can then add, delete or edit the DNA. (Blakemore, 3/8)

Kaiser Health News: Around The Corner: 3D Housing Designed For The Homeless And Needy Seniors

Tim Shea is counting the days until he can move into a new, 3D-printed house. Shea, 69, will be the first to live in one of six such rentals created by what some in the housing industry call a futuristic approach that could revolutionize home construction. Shea is among a growing number of seniors in America who have struggled to keep affordable housing. He has, at times, been homeless. He has arthritis and manages to get around with the aid of a walker. He said he looks forward to giving up the steep ramp he’s had to negotiate when entering or exiting the RV he’s called home. (Jayson, 3/9)

CNN: Iowa Girl Regains Eyesight After Losing Vision To Flu

An Iowa girl who lost her vision after almost dying from the flu has regained her eyesight, her mother said. Just weeks after leaving the hospital in January following her recovery from the flu, family members noticed that Jade DeLucia, 4, suddenly was walking by herself to the bathroom, without touching the walls. Testing it, family members asked her where her uncle was. Jade walked right to him."From there, it was almost an instant thing," Jade's mother, Amanda Phillips, told CNN. "She's doing really good." (Waldrop, 3/8)

CBS News: Napping – You Snooze, You Win!

CEO Brian Halligan admits it: He sleeps on the job. He typically takes naps in the afternoon after lunch, almost every day, for a half-hour. His naps even find a place on his calendar... But it may just be the most important half-hour of his day: "Some of my best ideas I've had are when I'm kind of falling in and falling out of sleep," he said. "And it's like that eureka! moment." (3/8)

