UPS Gets Green Light From FAA To Use Drones For Delivering Medical Supplies Outside Of Urban Areas

Amazon and Uber are vying for similar approvals to transport food and goods. “It just gives us a lot of capabilities,” David Abney, the chairman and chief executive of UPS, told the Wall Street Journal: “We’re going to move ahead quickly and expand rapidly. It’s not going to be a small operation.” He added the first phase could include 100 or more hospital complexes.

The Wall Street Journal: UPS Gets FAA Nod For Widespread Drone Deliveries

United Parcel Service Inc. said it received the first-of-its-kind federal approval to start setting up a fleet of unmanned aircraft to deliver health supplies and eventually consumer packages potentially throughout the U.S. In the latest regulatory boost for expanded commercial drone services, the company also intends to gradually phase in routine night flights and heavier cargo limits—areas now generally off-limits to most operators. (Pasztor, 10/1)

The Associated Press: UPS Gets Government Approval To Become A Drone Airline

UPS has won government approval to operate a nationwide fleet of drones, which will let the company expand deliveries on hospital campuses and move it one step closer to making deliveries to consumers. Many regulatory obstacles remain, however, before UPS — or other operators who are testing drones — can fill the sky over cities and suburbs with drones carrying goods to people’s doorsteps. (Koenig, 10/1)

CNN: UPS Broke Into Drone Deliveries Shuttling Medical Samples. Now It's Ready To Take Off

Over the past six months, UPS has already made 1,100 medical sample deliveries at a Raleigh, North Carolina, hospital under a government pilot program. The deliveries travel 150 meters from one hospital location to another. Now UPS plans to expand to more than 20 hospitals over the next two years. (McFarland, 10/1)

