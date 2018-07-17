Urgent Care Patients Prescribed Antibiotics At Three Times Rate Of Those Going To Traditional Doctors’ Office

There's a growing threat of superbugs that are resistant to antibiotics, and overprescribing is one area that is being looked at. Meanwhile, doctors are having to think creatively as bacteria evolves to elude traditional treatment.

The Washington Post: Urgent Care Clinics Are Prescribing Too Many Unnecessary Antibiotics, Study Says

Nearly half of patients who go to urgent care clinics seeking treatment for a flu, cold or other conditions that do not require antibiotics received a prescription for one anyway. That is three times as often as antibiotics are prescribed to patients with the same illnesses in traditional doctors’ offices, according to a study published Monday. Patients who get unnecessary antibiotics are at risk for severe side effects, even with just one dose of the medicine, doctors say. Inappropriate use of these lifesaving drugs also puts everyone else at risk because overuse accelerates the emergence of resistant bacteria, or “superbugs,” that cannot be stopped with drugs. (Sun, 7/16)

Stat: To Treat Gonorrhea, Researchers Increasingly Look To Bespoke Treatments

With antibiotic resistance on the rise, the days when doctors and clinics could rely on one treatment to cure all gonorrhea cases may be waning. In fact, clinicians may find that some of their patients respond best to drugs of the past. But how will they know which patients? (Branswell, 7/17)

