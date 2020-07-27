US Death Rate Climbs While Global Cases Jump By 1 Million In Just Days
For more U.S. states, as well as other nations, the trajectory of the pandemic is trending quickly in the wrong direction.
ABC News:
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 16 Million, Was 15 Million Only 4 Days Ago
The novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 646,000 people worldwide. Over 16 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their nations' outbreaks. (Haworth and Deliso, 7/26)
The Hill:
US Surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths For Fourth Straight Day
The U.S. tallied over 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths Friday for the fourth straight day this week, yet another sign of the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. There were 1,178 new deaths Friday alone, according to the COVID Tracking project, compared with 1,038 Tuesday, 1,117 Wednesday, and 1,039 Thursday. Over 137,000 people have died in the U.S. and over 4 million people have contracted the virus in the country since the outbreak began. (Axelrod, 7/25)
NPR:
U.S. Coronavirus Hot Spots: Mid-Atlantic And Northeast Could Backslide
For weeks the U.S. coronavirus pandemic has largely been driven by spiraling outbreaks in the South and West. But some forecasters say Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states could soon be in deep trouble again, too. The warning comes from researchers at the PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which has built a model to provide four-week forecasts for every U.S. county. NPR spoke to David Rubin, PolicyLab's director, an epidemiologist and professor at the University of Pennsylvania. (Aizenman, 7/24)