US Ratifies Treaty To Phase Down Polluting HFC Gas Used In Inhalers
The decision to phase down use of hydrofluorocarbons, found in pharmaceutical inhalers, air conditioners and fridges, came nearly six years after the global climate treaty effort began. Meanwhile the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel covers lead water pipe removal efforts, which may take decades.
NPR:
U.S. Will Phase Down HFCs, Polluting Compound Found In ACs And Refrigerators
Nearly six years after the United States helped negotiate it, the Senate has ratified a global climate treaty that would formally phase down the use of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, industrial chemicals commonly found in air conditioners and refrigerators, insulating foams and pharmaceutical inhalers. (Benshoff, 9/21)
In other environmental health news —
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Mayor Johnson Calls 70-Year Timeline For Replacing Lead Pipes 'Unacceptable' At Mayor Council On Water Equity
Johnson, who was recently named a co-chair of the Mayors Commission On Water Equity along with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, made his comments Thursday at the One Water Summit, where mayors from two dozen cities reaffirmed commitments to address water safety, from reducing lead contaminated water to addressing aging water infrastructure in their cities. (Shelbourne, 9/21)
AP:
98% Of Schools And Child Centers Finish Mandated Lead Fixes
Mandatory testing for lead in drinking water — and repairs to keep that water safe — has been completed at 98% of the Vermont’s schools and child care centers, the state Health Department said Wednesday. Vermont passed a law in 2019 requiring schools and child care facilities to test their drinking and cooking water for lead, a highly toxic metal. (9/21)
Bangor Daily News:
Union Public Drinking Water System Takes Well Offline After Testing High For PFAS
A well serving Union residents connected to the public drinking water system has been taken offline after tests showed high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often called forever chemicals. The well operated for a total of 19 days in 2022, and was not used in 2021 or 2020, according to Maine Water Co., which provides water to towns across Maine, including the 100 connections in Union. The well served residents prior to 2020. (Rhoda, 9/21)
AP:
Wildfire Smoke Reaches Unhealthy Levels In Seattle
Wildfire smoke made the air quality unhealthy for everyone in downtown and North Seattle, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said Wednesday morning. The agency said a plume of smoke from the Bolt Creek fire near Skykomish was being blown west to Everett, then south into parts of Seattle, The Seattle Times reported. (9/22)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
Puerto Rico’s Healthcare Supply Chain Reacts To Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Maria hit medical device company Baxter International especially hard. Its Puerto Rican facilities were largely responsible for making small-volume IV bags, while large-volume bags were manufactured on the mainland. Hospitals resorted to using the larger bags to deliver medications to patients, increasing demand for that product. Baxter's fourth-quarter revenues were down $70 million due to manufacturing disruptions following the 2017 storm. (Berryman and Hartnett, 9/21)