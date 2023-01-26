US Suffering ‘Dire’ Shortage Of Infectious Disease Specialists

Fox News reports that the Infectious Diseases Society of America warns the staffing shortage is caused by "complex" reasons, including new doctors not showing a strong interest in the field. Meanwhile, in Texas, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins after an 11-hour operation.

Fox News: Dire Shortage Of Infectious Disease Specialists In US, For 'Complex' Reasons

The United States is experiencing a dire shortage of infectious disease specialists, according to the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), a medical association based in Arlington, Virginia. "Infectious disease (ID) physicians have repeatedly demonstrated their importance during critical worldwide crises, such as with HIV/AIDS, the COVID-19 pandemic and Mpox (previously Monkeypox)," Dr. Cindy Whitener told Fox News Digital. (Sudhakar, 1/25)

CBS News: Texas Doctors Separate Conjoined Twins After 11-Hour "Historic Surgery"

The infants, AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley, "are recovering well," officials at the hospital, Cook Children's Medical Center, wrote in a news release describing what they called a "historic surgery." AmieLynn and JamieLynn were born prematurely to parents and Fort Worth residents Amanda Arciniega and James Finley, at the nearby Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital on Oct. 3. (Mae Czachor, 1/25)

Modern Healthcare: Kaiser Permanente Executive Julie Miller-Phipps To Retire

Julie Miller-Phipps will retire as president of Kaiser Permanente's southern California and Hawaii operations in July, marking an end to her 45-year career with the integrated health system, the company announced Tuesday. (Berryman, 1/25)

The Hill: Google Lays Off In-House Massage Therapists In Latest Round Of Job Cuts: Report

More than two dozen in-house massage therapists were part of the latest round of layoffs that happened at Google last week. According to filings reported by CNBC on Tuesday, 27 in-house massage therapists were among the 1,845 employees to lose their jobs with the company in the state of California. (Oshin, 1/25)

NPR: Pediatricians Swallow Lego Heads, Document Their Poops To Reassure Parents

When Dr. Andy Tagg was a toddler, he swallowed a Lego piece. Actually, two, stuck together. "I thought, well, just put it in your mouth and try and get your teeth between the little pieces," he says. The next thing he knew, it went down the hatch. (Barber, Cirino and Spitzer, 1/26)

San Francisco Chronicle: Hearst Foundations Announce Major Grants To Bay Area Nonprofits

Together, the foundations “act as a unified national philanthropic resource for nonprofit organizations and institutions working in the fields of education, health, culture and social service,” they stated in a press release. “Their work helps to ensure that people of all backgrounds have the opportunity to build healthy, productive and inspiring lives.” (Whiting, 1/25)

Modern Healthcare: Changing Employer Market Leaves Digital Health Companies Rethinking Strategy

Since the mid-2010s and until recently, digital health companies selling to employers had found an enthusiastic audience eager to stand out in a tight labor market by offering a variety of digital health solutions. But with health insurance premiums rising, employee benefits managers are paring digital health options, forcing digital health companies to adapt and focus primarily on integration and cost savings. (Perna, 1/25)

