US Suicide Rate, Lower During Covid, Rises To Pre-Pandemic Level
News outlets report on analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the suicide rate rose in 2021, after two years with a slightly lower level. U.S. News & World Report notes that disproportionate increases in suicides among people of color have happened recently.
USA Today:
US Suicide Rate Increases To Pre-Pandemic Levels: CDC
Suicide rates increased and disparities widened in 2021, returning to pre-pandemic rates after two years of decline, a federal analysis found. Notably, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis found the rate of suicide among American Indian and Alaska Native people increased 26% from 2018, followed by Black and Hispanic people, who saw 19.2% and 6.8% increases respectively. (Hassanein, 2/9)
ABC News:
Suicides Rose In 2021 After 2 Years Of Declines, CDC Report Finds
Results showed that 48,183 Americans died by suicide in 2021 with a rate of 14.1 suicides per 100,000 people. These are the highest numbers recorded since 2018 when 48,344 Americans died by suicide with a rate of 14.2 per 100,000, and comes after two consecutive years of decreases in 2019 and 2020. When researchers looked at 2021 suicide rates by race/ethnicity, they found American Indians/Alaska Natives had the highest rate at 28.1 per 100,000. In addition, this group had the highest percent change from 2018, with the rate increasing 26% from 22.3 per 100,000. (Kekatos, 2/9)
U.S. News & World Report:
Suicide Rates Have Risen Among People Of Color
New research shows disproportionate increases in suicide rates have occurred among people of color over recent years, while the rate of such deaths among whites has notably fallen. (Johnson, 2/9)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
In other public health news —
The Washington Post:
Fabuloso Recalls 4.9 Million Bottles Of Cleaner Over Bacteria Risk
Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso multipurpose cleaners over possible bacteria contamination. The Consumer Product Safety Commission, which announced the recall Wednesday, said the cleaners may contain Pseudomonas, which is commonly found in soil and water. The bacteria can put people with compromised immune systems and other health conditions at risk of serious infection. People with healthy immune systems are generally not affected, according to the CPSC. (Gregg, 2/9)
CBS News:
Consumer Reports Finds "Unpredictable" Mercury Spikes In Canned Tuna
A Consumer Reports investigation out Thursday morning found "unpredictable" spikes of mercury levels in five popular canned tuna brands — and suggests that pregnant people "avoid canned tuna altogether." "While canned tuna, especially light varieties, has relatively low average levels of mercury, individual cans can sometimes have much higher levels," Consumer Reports said. (Lynch Baldwin, 2/9)
NBC News:
A Calorie-Restricted Diet May Slow Aging In Healthy Adults, Science Shows
Eating fewer calories appears to slow the pace of aging and increase longevity in healthy adults, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Nature Aging. The study, which was funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, is the first-ever randomized controlled trial that looked at the long-term impact of calorie restriction. (Lovelace Jr., 2/9)