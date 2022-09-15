US Will Spend Over $2B To Back White House Biomanufacturing Plan
The plan, outlined with new details Wednesday, is about expanding drug manufacturing capabilities in the U.S., with an eye on future pandemic responses. Meanwhile, Roll Call notes "pandemic fatigue" may threaten funding efforts in the battle against monkeypox. The polio outbreak is also reported.
Stat:
U.S. To Spend More Than $2B To Launch Biden’s Biomanufacturing Initiative
The federal government is pledging more than $2 billion to launch President Biden’s new national biomanufacturing initiative, funding efforts to build or expand drug manufacturing sites in the U.S. and readying the raw materials needed to respond to a new pandemic. (DeAngelis, 9/14)
Reuters:
White House Unveils $2 Billion Biotech Spending Plan Ahead Of Industry Summit
The White House released new details on Wednesday on how it plans to invest more than $2 billion in the U.S. biotechnology sector as it hosts a meeting of government leaders to discuss the emerging industry. ... The executive order allows the federal government to direct funding for the use of microbes and other biologically derived resources to make new foods, fertilizers and seeds, as well as making mining operations more efficient, administration officials said. It also will help fund a quest for medical breakthroughs, such as a vaccine to prevent cancer, or a blood test that could detect cancer in an annual physical. (Renshaw, 9/14)
On federal funding for covid and monkeypox —
Roll Call:
Pandemic Fatigue Threatens COVID-19, Monkeypox Funding Requests
As the Biden administration asks Congress for additional federal dollars to fight infectious diseases, it faces a conundrum: pandemic fatigue. (Cohen, 9/14)
On the polio threat in America —
Politico:
Biden Admin Officials Worried About Potential Polio Spread
Top Biden health officials, increasingly concerned about the polio case in New York, have met several times in recent weeks to determine how to increase vaccination rates and improve surveillance, according to two senior administration officials. The conversations have taken place at the National Security Council, with senior officials from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services. (Banco and Messerly, 9/14)
Axios:
U.S. Added To WHO's List Of Countries With Circulating Polio
The World Health Organization added the U.S. to the list of countries where vaccine-derived poliovirus is circulating according to a CDC announcement. (Dreher, 9/14)