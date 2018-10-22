USC Reaches $215 Million Settlement With Patients Of Campus Gynecologist Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Women who received health services from the University of Southern California's longtime campus gynecologist George Tyndall will be eligible to receive $2,500, according to the university. Those who provide details on their experiences under his care could receive up to $250,000 more.

Reuters: USC Agrees To $215 Million Settlement In California Gynecologist Case

The University of Southern California has reached a $215 million proposed settlement with former patients of a gynecologist at the school who was accused of sexual abuse, the president of the university said in a letter on Friday seen by Reuters. The settlement centers on the conduct of George Tyndall, who practiced at USC until he was suspended in 2016 after a complaint from a health worker accusing him of making sexually inappropriate comments to patients. (10/19)

The Wall Street Journal: University Of Southern California To Pay $215 Million In Gynecologist Sex-Abuse Case

The money will be available to thousands of women who were treated by Mr. Tyndall during his nearly 30-year tenure at the private Los Angeles university, including both those who do and don’t claim he abused them. The settlement, reached in a class action in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles and subject to court approval, will offer larger payouts to women who allege they suffered the worst abuse. (Randazzo and Korn, 10/19)

Bloomberg: USC To Pay $215 Million To Settle With Victims Of Gynecologist

"We hope that we can help our community move collectively toward reconciliation," Interim USC President Wanda Austin said in the university’s statement. "I regret that any student ever felt uncomfortable, unsafe, or mistreated in any way as a result of the actions of a university employee." (Pettersson, 10/19)

