USC’s Board Of Trustees Feeling The Heat After Supporting University’s President Amid Gynecologist Controversy

There's been a growing cry for President C.L. Max Nikias to step down after it was revealed USC had known for years about misconduct allegations against the campus' longtime gynecologist. But, "trustees believe Max Nikias, given the right circumstances, is the right person to lead this institution," one member said.

Los Angeles Times: Pressure Grows On Board Of Trustees Amid USC Gynecologist Scandal

USC's large and powerful Board of Trustees is coming under growing pressure to provide a stronger hand as the university faces a crisis over misconduct allegations against the campus' longtime gynecologist that has prompted calls for President C.L. Max Nikias to step down. Allegations that Dr. George Tyndall mistreated students during his nearly 30 years at USC have roiled the campus, with about 300 people coming forward to make reports to the university and the Los Angeles Police Department launching a criminal investigation. USC is already beginning to face what is expected to be costly litigation by women who say they were victimized by the physician. (Parvini, Elmahrek and Pringle, 5/24)

CNN: Did Witnesses Fail USC Women In Care Of 'Predator' Gynecologist?

As lawsuits mount against the University of Southern California and a former gynecologist who worked at the school, so do the outrage and demand for answers. Mixed into the conversation is this: If nurses or medical assistants serving as chaperones witnessed Dr. George Tyndall inappropriately touching and treating students, as some have claimed, what's the point of chaperones? (Ravitz, 5/25)

