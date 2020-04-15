USPS Still Isn’t Telling Postal Workers When Colleagues Test Positive, Employees Claim
While some post offices are following safety policies, letter carriers say others aren't keeping them informed and they're having to learn about possible exposure from their colleagues. Meanwhile, some Americans rush to buy stamps in an effort to bolster a postal system under immense strain.
ProPublica:
Postal Workers Say USPS Isn’t Telling Them When Colleagues Test Positive for COVID-19, Despite Promising To
The U.S. Postal Service appears to be continuing its checkered response to the coronavirus. Workers across the country say they’re not being informed when colleagues have tested positive for COVID-19, despite a Postal Service policy to do so. At the end of March, after workers complained, the Postal Service told its employees they would be notified if someone “in your workplace is confirmed to have COVID-19.” But workers at 11 locations told ProPublica they found out about cases through colleagues or were only told by management days after word had already gotten out. (Jameel, 4/14)
NPR:
Hoping To Save The Postal Service, People Rush To Buy Stamps
Thousands have taken to social media the last few days in support of the U.S. Postal Service. With the agency in financial trouble due to the Coronavirus crisis, Twitter users are urging others to buy stamps as a lifeline for the beleaguered agency. Since the crisis began, the Postal Service's business has tanked. Mail volume has decreased by nearly a third and the agency is projecting a $13 billion shortfall for the year. As a result, the Postal Service is asking lawmakers for as much as $89 billion in cash infusions to weather the financial storm. (Horn, 4/14)