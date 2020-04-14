USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor Dies From Coronavirus Complications, Four Others Hospitalized
Nearly 600 sailors from the aircraft carrier tested positive for COVID-19. The chief petty officer who died was in his 40s. Other news on the Navy reports on an outbreak among the crew of the hospital ship Mercy.
The Wall Street Journal:
Sailor From USS Theodore Roosevelt Dies From Covid-19
A U.S. sailor from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, which has been stricken with the largest novel coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. military, died Monday from complications of the virus, the Navy said. The name of the sailor, a chief petty officer in his 40s who was the first aboard the aircraft carrier to die from the virus, is being withheld until relatives are notified, the Navy said. No other information about the crew member was released. (Youssef and Kesling, 4/13)
Los Angeles Times:
Navy Battles Growing Coronavirus Outbreak On Hospital Ship Mercy As 7 Test Positive
Naval health officials are fighting an outbreak of the novel coronavirus among the crew of the hospital ship Mercy, where four more sailors tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total cases among the crew to seven, a Navy official said Monday. The affected sailors, as well as those with whom they had close contact, have left the ship and are either isolated or quarantined off the ship, according to Cmdr. John Fage, a 3rd Fleet spokesman. (Dyer, 4/13)