Utah Legislation That Would Tighten Medicaid Program Far Beyond Work Requirements Could Spark Fresh Legal Skirmishes

The added work requirements alone would likely end up in courts, but Utah's waiver request could include an establishment of per-capita federal payment caps. Experts say only Congress has the power to revise the federal matching formula for Medicaid. News on Medicaid comes out of Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and California, as well.

Modern Healthcare: Utah's Limited Medicaid Expansion Bill Could Spark New Waiver Battles

If Utah's Legislature passes a bill to replace the voter-approved Medicaid expansion with a more limited version that includes a work requirement and a per-capita cap on federal payments, experts say it will likely be challenged in the courts. In the first week of the legislative session, state senate Republicans are racing to pass a bill, SB96, offering expansion of coverage to low-income adults only up to 100% of the federal poverty level. The Senate approved the bill preliminarily on a party-line vote Wednesday, and it's widely expected to pass both Republican-dominated chambers by next week. (Meyer, 2/1)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia GOP Leaders Moving Toward Adding To Medicaid Rolls

For seven years, Georgia’s GOP leadership has opposed expanding Medicaid to cover the state’s poorest residents, citing worries about the long-term cost. That may be about to change. Gov. Brian Kemp has proposed the state spend $1 million to investigate how the state could get a “waiver” to give the state more flexibility to use federal dollars and may let Georgia add more people to the Medicaid rolls. (Bluestein and Hart, 2/1)

The Associated Press: As NC Medicaid Expansion Debate Grows, Major Changes Are Coming Soon

As North Carolina politicians gear up for a big debate this year over whether to finally expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, the state is already prepping for dramatic changes in how it pays for and treats most current enrollees. The state Department of Health and Human Services is expected to announce this week which insurance and health care provider groups won managed-care contracts to serve about 1.6 million Medicaid recipients — mostly poor children, older adults and the disabled. (2/3)

Austin American-Statesman: Paxton Moves To Oust Planned Parenthood From Medicaid

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday asked a federal appeals court for permission to immediately drop Planned Parenthood from the state’s Medicaid program. Paxton made the request to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as part of ongoing efforts to remove Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid health care provider over an undercover video shot by abortion opponents in a Houston clinic in 2015. (Lindell, 2/1)

Sacramento Bee: How Much Will It Cost For California To Expand Medi-Cal?

State lawmakers are expected to receive a first look Friday at the costs tied to an ambitious plan to provide health insurance for more California residents. The report represents California’s response to the Trump administration’s retreat on the Affordable Care Act, analyzing how to provide more generous consumer subsidies to pay for costly health insurance, subsidies for insurance companies and a state penalty on residents who fail to maintain health coverage. (Finch and Caiola, 2/1_

