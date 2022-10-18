Uterine Cancer Risk Linked To Frequent Hair Straightener Use: Study
Researchers in an 11-year study found the odds of developing uterine cancer were more than two and a half times higher among study participants who had used hair straightening products more than four times the previous year. While still rare, uterine cancer is on the rise in the U.S., particularly among Black women.
Reuters:
Hair-Straightening Products Linked With Uterine Cancer Risk: Study
Hair-straightening products may significantly increase the risk of developing uterine cancer among those who use them frequently, a large study published on Monday suggests. "We estimated that 1.64% of women who never used hair straighteners would go on to develop uterine cancer by the age of 70, but for frequent users, that risk goes up to 4.05%," study leader Alexandra White of the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Safety (NIEHS) said in a statement. (Lapid, 10/17)
The New York Times:
Hair Straighteners May Pose A Small Risk For Uterine Cancer, Study Finds
While the increased risk was found among women from all racial and ethnic backgrounds, Black women might be disproportionately affected: Sixty percent of participants who reported using hair straighteners self-identified as Black women, according to the study. (Rabin, 10/17)
In other news about Black women's health —
The Washington Post:
FDA Wants To Yank Pregnancy Drug. Firm Argues Black Women Will Suffer
The company’s CEO, Michael Porter, has argued that there is evidence to suggest the drug may work in a narrow population that includes Black women, who have historically been at higher risk of maternal complications. That claim is based on a 2003 study that was used to grant the treatment accelerated approval in the first place. Several Black health groups support keeping Makena on the market for further testing, and the NAACP said it worries pulling the drug may “deepen profound existing maternal and infant health inequities in the U.S.” given the lack of alternatives. (Cha, 10/17)
AP:
FDA Pushes To Remove Pregnancy Drug, Company Pushes Back
The maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births is making a last-ditch effort this week to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn’t work. A Food and Drug Administration meeting that opened Monday comes more than two years after the agency declared the drug ineffective and called for its removal. Drugmaker Covis Pharma has challenged the agency’s conclusion, setting up the highly unusual three-day public hearing. (Perrone, 10/17)