Although the work requirements played a key role in getting state Republicans to buy in to the idea of expanding Medicaid in Virginia, Democrats recently won control of the Legislature. Now, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has directed his administration to “pause” any of those efforts.

Virginia is moving toward dropping work requirements for Medicaid enrollees after Democrats won full control of the state legislature for the first time in a generation. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday that his administration is hitting “pause” on its request for federal approval to requires some Medicaid recipients to have a job or participate in some form of approved community engagement and pay part of the premiums. (Sunderman, 12/4)

A work requirement was just one of several strings attached by conservatives before Virginia’s Republican-controlled General Assembly would agree to expand the program in May 2018. Another would make certain recipients responsible for co-payments, deductibles and monthly premiums. The state has been seeking the federal government’s permission — a “waiver” from the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services — to impose those conditions. But in a letter Tuesday to Washington, the Northam administration said it wanted to hold off “in light of recent changes in our state legislature, which have generated dynamic policy conversations with regard to the . . . waiver.” (Vozzella, 12/4)

“Virginians made it clear they want more access to health care, not less," [Gov. Northam] said in the statement. "Given the changed make-up of the General Assembly and based on conversations with new leadership, it is unlikely Virginia will move forward with funding a program that could cause tens of thousands of Virginians to lose health care coverage." (Weixel, 12/4)

Northam’s reversal drew a swift rebuke from House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who had worked closely with the Democratic governor on a compromise that would allow Republicans to drop opposition to expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act after a bitter, five-year political battle. “I’m disappointed to say the least,” Cox said in a statement. “The governor and I made personal commitments to each other on this long-term public policy agreement.” (Martz, 12/4)

Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday signed an executive order that will speed up the licensing of officials who process Medicaid funds for schools, averting the potential loss of millions in grants to local districts because of stringent federal regulations. Sununu said the initiative brings the state’s Medicaid to Schools program into compliance with federal guidance while maximizing how much schools can be reimbursed for health care services. (Landrigan, 12/4)

For four years, the Department of Health and Human Services, physical and mental health service providers, the managed care organizations that will run the new system, and North Carolina’s entire health care system has been gearing up for the change. Under transformation, the Medicaid program will go from one that pays for each individual visit, shot and test, to one that pays providers a lump sum in exchange for better health outcomes for beneficiaries. (Hoban, 12/5)

