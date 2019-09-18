VA Makes Major Leadership Changes In Atlanta After Reports That Nursing Home Patient Was Bitten By Ants

The VA placed the regional leader, chief medical officer and seven staff members on administrative leave while launching an investigation into the nursing home. "His room had ants, the ceiling, the walls, the beds. They were everywhere," said Laquna Ross the patient's daughter.

The Associated Press: Report Of Ant Infestation Pushes VA To Make Changes

An official has been put on leave and others reassigned following a report of a cancer patient bitten more than 100 times by ants at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs living center in Georgia. Dr. Richard Stone, the Veterans Health Administration executive in charge, said in a news release Tuesday that the VA's Southeast regional director was placed on administrative leave. (9/17)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: VA Puts Atlanta Administrator On Leave

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs put on leave an Atlanta-based administrator and reassigned the region’s chief medical officer and seven other staff members while it investigates the treatment of a veteran under its care. Joel Marrable’s daughter discovered more than 100 ant bites on her father when she visited him in early September. (Quinn, 9/17)

Military Times: Nine VA Leaders, Staff Placed On Leave Amid Ant-Bite Scandal

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie told Military.com on Tuesday that the department had failed the patient, Air Force veteran Joel Marrable, as well as his family. "[This is] about basic humanity and dignity. I don't care what steps were taken to address the issues. We did not treat a vet with the dignity that he and his family deserved," Wilkie said. (Kime, 9/17)

Stars And Stripes: VA Removes Regional Officials After Veteran Was Bitten By Ants 100 Times In Nursing Home

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., said last week that he spoke to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie and expressed outrage about the incident and the VA’s lack of communication after it occurred. Following Tuesday’s announcement of staff disciplinary actions, staff for Isakson, who is chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said the senator “believes veterans in Georgia need to be reassured that the VA is doing everything in its power to ensure an incident like this never happens again.” (Thayer, 9/17)

In other VA news —

Kansas City Star: Wichita VA Investigates Doctor Accused Of Botched Surgeries

A surgeon accused of mishandling surgeries in Missouri has been banned from the operating room of the Wichita Veteran Affairs hospital while his work there undergoes a “full review.” The VA’s move comes after The Kansas City Star first reported that urologist Christel Wambi-Kiesse had been accused by Missouri’s medical licensing board of performing robot-assisted surgeries that were beyond his abilities. (Hendricks, 9/17)

