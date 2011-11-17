Case Challenging Vets’ Mental Health Care Goes Back To Appeals Court

The full appeals court will now consider the case. In May, a three-judge panel had ordered sweeping changes in the system.

The Associated Press/ABC News: Appeals Court Puts Its Order To Overhaul VA Health Care System On Hold, Will Rehear Case

A federal appeals court on Wednesday put on hold its ruling that ordered a dramatic overhaul of the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system, because it wants to reconsider the earlier decision (Elias, 11/16).

Los Angeles Times: Ruling Ordering Better VA Mental Health Treatment Is Withdrawn

The full 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will reconsider the case brought by two veterans advocacy groups alleging systemic failures to treat mental health injuries and help lower a suicide rate that takes the lives of 6,500 former service members each year (Williams, 11/17).

San Francisco Chronicle: Appeals Court To Rehear Case On Overhaul Of VA

A federal appeals court granted the Obama administration's request Wednesday to reconsider a ruling that would allow military veterans to go to court to seek an overhaul of a government-run health care system beset by long delays and a high suicide rate. ... Justice Department lawyers sought the rehearing, arguing that Congress, in laws regulating veterans' health care, had intended "to prevent the courts from second-guessing the VA's performance of these critical functions" (Egelko, 11/17).

