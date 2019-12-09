VA Opens Institute To Pursue Research On Artificial Intelligence

As a national health system, the VA has amassed a significant amount of data—possibly giving it a leg up because lack of trustworthy and accessible data has traditionally been one of the major roadblocks to AI development. In other health technology news: a website helps patients with rare diseases find more information about them.

Modern Healthcare: VA Dives Into Artificial Intelligence R&D

The Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a new artificial intelligence institute to pursue research and inform national strategy. The National Artificial Intelligence Institute, a joint initiative of the VA's office of research and development and the VA secretary's center for strategic partnerships, will work with public and private partners to carry out AI research and development projects, including efforts to apply AI to identify veterans at high risk for suicide or to help reduce patient wait times. (Brady, 12/6)

The Washington Post: Rare Diseases Lack Data But This Website Aims To Help

Achondrogenesis, Noonan syndrome and sialadenitis aren’t household names. They have something else in common: Each is a rare disease. The term applies to any disease, disorder, illness or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. More people have a rare disease than you might think. According to the National Institutes of Health, up to 30 million people in the United States — nearly 1 in 10 — live with rare diseases, and there could be as many as 7,000 of the conditions. (Blakemore, 12/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription