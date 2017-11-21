VA Secretary Signals New Support For Privatized Care For Veterans

“The direction I’m taking this is to give veterans more choice in their care,” Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says. The issue is a hot-button topic for those involved in veterans' advocacy.

The Wall Street Journal: Veterans Affairs Chief Wants Bigger Role For Private Health Care

The top official at the Department of Veterans Affairs said he wants private-sector providers to play a larger role in veterans’ health care, a view likely to draw opposition for a Trump cabinet member who has enjoyed rare bipartisan support. David Shulkin said in an interview that he wants to make the VA’s hospital system compete with private-sector providers for military veteran customers, which he said would give veterans greater choice over their health care. (Kesling and Nicholas, 11/20)

In other news —

KPCC: The Plan to Get Women Vets to Use More Health Services

A group of nonprofits is testing a new outreach program in Los Angeles County, dubbed Women Vets on Point, which aims to overcome the barriers keeping female veterans from connecting with services. Experts say there are many possible reasons women don’t avail themselves of veteran-specific resources. (Denkmann, 11/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription